Manitoba Moose Mitch Peacock Heading to Winter Olympic Games

January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce that the team's play-by-play announcer, Mitch Peacock, will join CBC/Radio-Canada's coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
This marks Peacock's third Olympic Games with CBC/Radio-Canada, having previously been a member of the broadcast team for Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016. During his time in South Korea, Peacock will provide commentary for short track speed skating. The veteran broadcaster has called all 188 Manitoba Moose regular season games since the team returned to Winnipeg for the 2015-16 season.
While Peacock is covering the Winter Olympic Games, Manitoba Moose games will be covered by a voice familiar to Winnipeg sports fans. The team will be joined by Winnipeg Goldeyes play-by-play announcer Steve Schuster for games airing on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com . Schuster has been the play-by-play announcer for the Goldeyes since the 2014 season. Schuster previously spent time with the Central Hockey League's (now ECHL) Wichita Thunder from 2007-2011.
All Manitoba Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/listenlive or through the Manitoba Moose App, with 30 of the team's 40 remaining games this season airing on TSN 1290. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.
The Moose are back in action Wednesday evening as they host the Grand Rapids Griffins. Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets .
