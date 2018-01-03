Manitoba Moose Michael Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender

January 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been selected as the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.
Hutchinson, 27, is the first goaltender since Matt Murray in 2015 (Feb./March) to capture two straight CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month awards. The Moose goaltender posted a 6-1-0-1 record in eight appearances this month while recording a 1.62 goals against average and a 0.946 save percentage and one shutout. Hutchinson allowed two or less goals in six of his eight starts through the month and began December earning a point in six straight starts. The Barrie, ON native was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 27.
Overall, Hutchinson holds a 14-2-2 record with a 1.77 goals against average, a 0.947 save percentage and one shutout. He leads the league in save percentage, is second in goals against average and tied for third in wins.
In recognition of his achievement, Hutchinson will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.
