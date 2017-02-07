Manitoba Moose Kessy Released from Tryout

February 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Kale Kessy from his professional tryout.

Kessy, 24, has played 12 games on two stints with the Moose this season. The Shanavon, SK product has one assist and 14 penalty minutes. The former Arizona Coyotes fourth round pick has 16 points (6G, 10A) and 18 penalty minutes in 18 games with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) in 2016-17.

Kale Kessy

Left Wing

Born Dec 4 1992 -- Shaunavon, SASK

Height 6.03 -- Weight 212 -- Shoots L

--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

-----------

2008-09 Medicine Hat Tigers WHL 9 0 0 0 2 -- -- -- -- --

2009-10 Medicine Hat Tigers WHL 70 11 18 29 123 12 1 3 4 10

2010-11 Medicine Hat Tigers WHL 65 10 14 24 129 14 3 3 6 37

2011-12 Medicine Hat Tigers WHL 49 4 12 16 151 2 0 1 1 2

2012-13 Medicine Hat Tigers WHL 2 2 0 2 17 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Vancouver Giants WHL 27 7 9 16 45 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Kamloops Blazers WHL 31 12 13 25 44 15 11 3 14 21

2013-14 Oklahoma City Barons AHL 54 2 4 6 88 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Bakersfield Condors ECHL 3 1 0 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Oklahoma City Barons AHL 17 3 3 6 61 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Bakersfield Condors AHL 56 7 5 12 79 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Tulsa Oilers ECHL 18 6 10 16 18

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 12 0 1 1 16

