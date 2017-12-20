Manitoba Moose Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 17.

Hutchinson, 27, turned aside 66 of the 68 shots he faced, leading the Moose to two wins over the Toronto Marlies this weekend with a 1.00 goals against average and a 0.971 save percentage. On Saturday, Hutchinson held the Marlies goalless until the final 20 seconds of the contest. The Barrie, ON native was named the game's first star, making 39 saves, in the winning effort. On Sunday, Hutchinson backstopped the Moose to a 5-1 win, making 27 saves, as Manitoba claimed top spot in the AHL. The team also posted points in their 14th straight game, a new franchise record. Hutchinson has been in net for nine of those games.

Overall, Hutchinson holds an 11-1-2 record with one shutout in 14 appearances, supported by a 1.71 goals against average and a league-leading 0.950 save percentage. He has allowed one goal or less in seven of his 14 starts this season.

Hutchinson joins Mason Appleton and Nic Petan as Moose players to be named CCM/AHL Player of the Week this season. He was also previously recognized as the CCM/AHL Goalie of the Month in November.

In recognition of his achievement, Hutchinson will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.

The Moose wrap up their pre-holiday break schedule this week with a pair of games on home ice against the San Antonio Rampage on Thursday and Friday with both matchups scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday's Holiday Game features a Mini-Mick E. Moose Gnome giveaway for the first 3,000 fans through the doors at Bell MTS Place.


