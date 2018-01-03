Manitoba Moose Harkins Reassigned to Jacksonville

Manitoba Moose

January 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned forward Jansen Harkins from the Moose to the Icemen.

Harkins, 20, is in his first full season of professional hockey. The North Vancouver, BC native has eight points (2G, 6A) in 26 games with the Moose this season. Prior to turning pro, Harkins posted 242 points (75G, 167A) in 275 games with the WHL's Prince George Cougars where he is the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Harkins was the Winnipeg Jets' second round pick, 47th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

