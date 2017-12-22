December 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, announced today the Moose have reassigned defenceman Chris Dienes to the Icemen.
Dienes, 24, made his AHL debut during his call-up with the Moose, playing one game with Manitoba. The Traverse City, Mich. native has appeared in 22 ECHL games with Jacksonville this season, posting 10 points (4G, 6A) and a plus-six rating. Prior to turning pro, Dienes registered 41 points (11G, 30A) in 127 games at Western Michigan University (NCHC).
The Moose close out their pre-Christmas schedule this evening against the San Antonio Rampage at Bell MTS Place in a 7 p.m. matchup. Tickets for tonight's Holiday Game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2017
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL FORWARDS MOTTE, SCHROEDER FROM MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Moose Dienes Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN LEFT WING SONNY MILANO TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Upends San Antonio 7-2 - San Antonio Rampage
- Checkers Put up Touchdown on Football Night - Charlotte Checkers
- Red Wings Recall Bertuzzi from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Rally for 5-4 Win against Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Rally to Stretch Win Streak to Six - Chicago Wolves
- RAMPAGE RECALL NICOLAS MELOCHE, JOE CANNATA, AND BRADY SHAW FROM COLORADO EAGLES - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Recall Forward Danny Moynihan - Utica Comets
- Christmas Comes Early for AUD Authority with Purchase of Tartan Textile - Utica Comets
- MONSTERS TO HOST "STAR WARS" NIGHT FRIDAY, SKI HAT GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Host $2 Beers/Hot Dogs and 21st Annual New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Three-Goal Third Period Sends Amerks Past Senators - Rochester Americans
- Resilient Phantoms Battle Back for Standings Point against Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Falls 5-4 in Overtime to Monsters - Iowa Wild