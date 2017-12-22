Manitoba Moose Dienes Reassigned to Jacksonville

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, announced today the Moose have reassigned defenceman Chris Dienes to the Icemen.

Dienes, 24, made his AHL debut during his call-up with the Moose, playing one game with Manitoba. The Traverse City, Mich. native has appeared in 22 ECHL games with Jacksonville this season, posting 10 points (4G, 6A) and a plus-six rating. Prior to turning pro, Dienes registered 41 points (11G, 30A) in 127 games at Western Michigan University (NCHC).

The Moose close out their pre-Christmas schedule this evening against the San Antonio Rampage at Bell MTS Place in a 7 p.m. matchup. Tickets for tonight's Holiday Game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

