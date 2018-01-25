Manitoba Moose Appleton Added to All-Star Roster

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that forward Mason Appleton will participate in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino in Utica, N.Y.

Appleton, 22, is in his first season of professional hockey. The former Michigan State University Spartan leads the Moose with 36 points (12G, 24A) in 41 games. Appleton is third among AHL rookies in points, and his 24 assists lead first year AHL'ers. The Green Bay, Wis. native was previously named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 19.

Appleton will replace forward Jack Roslovic, who will be unavailable for the event.

Mason Appleton and the Moose are in action tonight on the road against the Belleville Senators. Tune in to the game on TSN 1290 or at moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Moose App .

