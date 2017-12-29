Manitoba Moose Announce Shutout Hunger Details

News Release

MOOSE ANNOUNCE SHUTOUT HUNGER DETAILS

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to host its annual Shutout Hunger food drive in support of the Manitoba Association of Food Banks and Winnipeg Harvest. This season's Shutout Hunger game, presented by Red River Co-op, is on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. when the Moose host the San Jose Barracuda.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Manitoba Association of Food Banks and Winnipeg Harvest. Volunteers from the Manitoba Association of Food Banks will collect food items at each entrance of Bell MTS Place until midway through the first period. Fans also have the option to make a financial donation at the game by visiting one of the designated tables on the concourse.

Fans donating non-perishable food items or cash will be entered to win an autographed Manitoba Moose jersey or tickets to a future Moose home game.

Last season's Shutout Hunger game resulted in Moose fans collecting over 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and donating over $850 to purchase food hampers through Red River Co-op.

A limited number of lower bowl tickets are still available for the Dec. 31 Shutout Hunger game and limited upper bowl seating is available to ensure all fans supporting this year's campaign can attend the game. Be sure to get your tickets for this New Year's Eve matchup by visiting moosehockey.com/tickets .

