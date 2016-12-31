Manitoba Loses 3-2 in OT

The Manitoba Moose (12-12-3-2) and Charlotte Checkers (12-17-2-0) closed out 2016 at the MTS Centre on Friday night. Goaltenders were the focus in the first. Eric Comrie had the building buzzing after reaching behind himself to pull the puck away from the Moose goal on a Charlotte scoring chance. The Moose goaltender made eight saves through 20 minutes. At the other end, Michael Leighton faced down 12 Manitoba offerings. The Moose came close with moments left in the period, but couldn't push the puck over the line on the powerplay. The scramble resulted in a two-man advantage for the Moose heading into the second.

Manitoba took advantage of the powerplay just 25 seconds into the period. Dan DeSalvo slid a perfect cross-crease pass to Kyle Connor who finished off the opening goal. The Moose went up 2-0 just as the second penalty expired. Kevin Czuczman's point shot redirected off a Checkers player in front and past Leighton. The lead lasted seven minutes until the visitors tied the game with a quick strike of their own. Clark Bishop stole the puck in the Moose end, only to be robbed by Comrie on the break. Jake Chelios followed up to finish off the rebound and get Charlotte on the board. Just nine seconds later, Levko Koper stole the puck down low and snuck a sharp angle shot between Comrie and the post to even the game 2-2. The score held to the break with the teams deadlocked heading to the third.

Neither team was able to get a leg-up in the final period. Both Comrie and Leighton turned aside nine shots to keep the game tied. The Moose penalty kill came up with a big stop, dealing with a high-sticking double minor assessed with 11 minutes left in regulation. Manitoba nearly grabbed the lead late when Kyle Connor broke in alone, but Leighton foiled the attempt to send the game into overtime. Charlotte grabbed the extra point as Lucas Wallmark scored 1:58 into the three-on-three period, lifting the Checkers to a 3-2 win.

Quick Hits

- Kyle Connor has goals in back-to-back games.

- Kevin Czuczman and Chase De Leo each have a goal and an assist over their last two games.

- Jimmy Lodge has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games.

- Game attendance was announced at 5,588.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on Brandon Tanev's first game with the Moose - "(Tanev)'s got energy. He's on the forecheck. He's creating speed on the ice. He's forcing everybody to move faster, and the penalty-kill, that's his bread and butter. For him to block shots, and to do it here with us, that's what he needs to do and he knows it. He's a mature person and he knows his role and he brought it to us tonight."

What's Next?

The Moose and Checkers face off again to begin the New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive an Eric Comrie mini-bobblehead. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

