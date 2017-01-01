Manitoba Eases Past Charlotte, 4-1

January 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (13-12-3-2) and Charlotte Checkers (12-18-2-0) led off 2017 at the MTS Centre on Sunday afternoon. The Checkers built up an early edge in shots, but Ondrej Pavelec turned aside all 10 Charlotte attempts in the first period. As the Moose narrowed the shot deficit, Patrice Cormier got the home side on the board late in the frame. JC Lipon scooped up a loose puck and flipped it to Cormier who knocked the puck down and whacked it into the goal for a 1-0 Moose lead after one. Manitoba added some breathing room with their second powerplay opportunity of the middle frame. With a rebound up for grabs, Brendan Lemieux fished it out of the crowd in front of the Checkers' net and sent it to the twine for his fifth of the season at 7:32. Four minutes later, Brandon Tanev juked his way to the middle of the ice before firing a shot by Michael Leighton for a 3-0 Moose lead. The hosts saw their lead decrease early in the third as Charlotte cashed in on a powerplay at 4:59. The Checkers worked the puck to Andrew Poturalski at the top of the zone and he wired the puck past a screened Pavelec. Manitoba restored the three goal advantage when Quinton Howden managed to navigate a pass around a broken stick, over to Scott Kosmachuk who finished the play to make it 4-1. That score held as the Moose picked up their first win of 2017, 4-1, over Charlotte. Quick Hits

* Brandon Tanev tallied his first AHL goal and assist in today's game.

* Jimmy Lodge has assists in three straight games (3A).

* Patrice Cormier has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.

* Game attendance was announced at 6,943. Quotable Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "They did have some shots early in the first period, but nothing really dangerous. They were bringing pucks to the net and it's part of everybody's game plan to bring pucks to the net, but we were managing the game well. I didn't feel that we were giving up chances in the first period. It's a tricky stat. Shooting pucks from everywhere, and I thought we did a good job to protect our goalie, to take the rebounds away. We stuck to our plan. We kept it simple tonight." Forward Brandon Tanev - "We got the two points tonight and that's what matters most. A full team victory. Didn't stop pushing at all times, the bench was loud and all four lines were rolling." Linked Up Game Summary: http://mbmoo.se/2hHZ7xI Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: http://moosehockey.com/moosetv/ What's Next? The Moose continue their home stand against the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 4 in 7 p.m. CT puck drops at MTS Centre. Tickets for this week's game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets. ####

Charlotte Checkers (12-18-2-0) at Manitoba Moose (13-12-3-2)

Sunday - MTS Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F

Charlotte Checkers 0 0 1 1

Manitoba Moose 1 2 1 4

Shots By Period 1 2 3 F

Charlotte Checkers 10 9 8 27

Manitoba Moose 8 12 11 31

Special Teams PP PK PIM

Charlotte Checkers 1/4 2/4 8

Manitoba Moose 2/4 3/4 8

Goaltender Summary Goaltender MIN SA SV

Charlotte Checkers Michael Leighton 60:00 31 27

Manitoba Moose Ondrej Pavelec 60:00 27 26

Goal Summary

PER TIME TEAM GOAL ASSIST ASSIST STR SCORE

1 16:37 MB Patrice Cormier (5) JC Lipon (9) Brandon Tanev (1) ES 1-0 MB

2 7:32 MB Brendan Lemieux (5) Jimmy Lodge (7)

PP 2-0 MB

2 11:23 MB Brandon Tanev (1) Patrice Cormier (3) Nelson Nogier (5) ES 3-0 MB

3 4:59 CHA Andrew Poturalski (7) Patrick Dwyer (2) Jake Chelios (8) PP 3-1 MB

3 13:44 MB Scott Kosmachuk (4) Quinton Howden (9) Brian Strait (4) PP 4-1 MB

