Manitoba Defeats Cleveland 2-1

The Manitoba Moose (19-23-3-3) closed out a weekend set this afternoon with the Cleveland Monsters (23-18-2-4) at Quicken Loans Arena. After a tight game between the two teams on Friday, both squads began the game with solid defensive play. However, the offense came to life at the 10:19 mark of the first when the Moose got the scoring started on the powerplay. Scott Kosmachuk found himself with piles of time on the right point allowing him to fire a low bullet, re-directing off a Monsters' player and into the back of the net. Kosmachuk's marker was his eighth of the season and fourth on the powerplay. Brandon Tanev picked up the lone assist. The Moose continued to lock down Cleveland in the dying minutes as the Monsters had the man advantage. Eric Comrie made 13 saves in the opening period. Cleveland began the middle frame on the powerplay but Manitoba held strong, keeping the score 1-0. Much like the start of the game, the second period featured lots of neutral zone play and limited scoring chances. The Moose took to a five-minute powerplay at 9:47 after Cleveland's Brett Gallant was ejected from the game for a high hit on Manitoba's Quinton Howden. Cleveland's fourth ranked powerplay (84.7%) lived up to its reputation, shutting down the Moose man advantage. Manitoba's defense held strong in period two, only allowing five shots. Cleveland finally got on the board seven minutes into the third frame as the Monsters controlled the puck in Manitoba's zone for nearly a minute until Jordan Maletta was able to slide one past Comrie on the doorstep for his seventh of the campaign. For the third straight game between the Moose and Monsters, regulation solved nothing. With 1:54 left in overtime, Manitoba was called for a too many men penalty and was down a man for the remainder of the OT period. Like they had done all game, Manitoba's PK was solid, sending the game to a shootout. Both teams scored on their first shots but then the goalies stood tall stopping the next two shooters. The fourth round saw Cleveland's Daniel Zaar attempt a shot, but Comrie turned it aside. With the game on the line, Manitoba looked to Dan DeSalvo to seal the victory. He did just that sending a quick snap shot past Joonas Korpisalo for the 2-1 Manitoba Moose victory. Quick Hits

- Scott Kosmachuk scored his second goal of the six-game road trip this afternoon.

- The Moose are 14-1-0-1 when leading after two periods this season.

- Kyle Connor had his second shootout goal in as many games.

- Today's attendance was announced at 11,494. What's Next? The Moose head back to Grand Rapids for a rare morning game on Wednesday (Feb. 14) as they pay a visit to the Griffins at 10 a.m. CT. You can listen to all Manitoba Moose road games on moosehockey.com/listenlive. Make sure to tune in 15 minutes early to catch the pre-game show with Mitch Peacock for all the latest Moose news.

