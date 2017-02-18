Manitoba Blanked by Toronto

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (19-26-3-3) completed their six game road swing at Ricoh Coliseum against the Toronto Marlies (26-22-3-1) on Saturday afternoon. In contrast to Friday's action, neither team was able to break onto the scoreboard in the opening frame. Both squads had chances to work on the powerplay, but came up empty. Eric Comrie made 11 saves in the Moose net while Garret Sparks turned aside 10 Manitoba attempts in the scoreless frame. The second period took on a similar cast to the first with the teams coming out of the middle frame in a scoreless draw. Both teams were granted some powerplay time, but the penalties overlapped, including a minute of four-on-four time. Manitoba's best look came on a two-on-one when Quinton Howden called his own number and just missed the far post. The Moose outshot the Marlies by a 14-10 margin in the period. It took until 4:35 of the third for a team to finally break through. The goal came off an unfortunate bounce for Manitoba as Dmytro Timashov's shot redirected into the goal off a Moose defender's back. The Moose continued to push throughout the third, putting 13 shots on net, but couldn't find a way past Sparks. The Toronto netminder made 37 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as Toronto captured the 1-0 victory. Quick Hits

* The Moose have outshot their opposition in three straight games.

* Brenden Kichton led the Moose with four shots on goal.

* Manitoba finished its six game road swing with a 1-4-0-1 record

* Game attendance was announced at 5,631. What's Next? The Moose will be at Assiniboine Park Zoon on Monday, Feb. 20 from 2-3:30 p.m. CT to meet and interact with fans at the "Journey to Churchill" exhibit. Fans can stop by for their chance to win great Moose prizes. The team returns to game action Tuesday, Feb. 21 when the Moose host the Rockford IceHogs in a 7 p.m. CT puck drop at MTS Centre. Tickets for the matchup are available at moosehockey.com/tickets. #### *

Manitoba Moose (19-26-3-3) at Toronto Marlies (26-22-3-1)

Saturday - Ricoh Coliseum, Toronto, ON

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F

Manitoba Moose 0 0 0 0

Toronto Marlies 0 0 1 1

Shots By Period 1 2 3 F

Manitoba Moose 10 14 13 37

Toronto Marlies 11 10 10 31

Special Teams PP PK PIM

Manitoba Moose 0/2 3/3 6

Toronto Marlies 0/3 2/2 4

Goaltender Summary Goaltender MIN SA SV

Manitoba Moose Eric Comrie 58:52 31 30

Toronto Marlies Garret Sparks 60:00 37 37

Goal Summary

PER TIME TEAM GOAL ASSIST ASSIST STR SCORE

3 4:35 TOR Dmytro Timashov (10) Frederik Gauthier (5) Kerby Rychel (22) ES 1-0 TOR

