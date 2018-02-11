Mangiapane's Three-Point Night Not Enough to Best Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI. - Stockton and Milwaukee traded goals throughout the last 40-minutes of the game, including a pair from Heat forward Andrew Mangiapane, but in the end Trevor Smith's shorthanded goal would give Milwaukee the 5-4 win at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Sunday night.

Stockton started the game off with their third power-play goal in their last two games as Tyler Wotherspoon's wrist shot from the point beat Milwaukee's Jake Paterson and put the visitors on the board first. Things got crazy in the second period as the early goings saw the teams trade a pair of goals each in the first 10-minutes of the period before the Heat got into major penalty trouble. A total of six-straight penalties were levied to the Heat which put the Admirals on three two-man-advantages for the better part of second half of the middle period, and the Heat did a great job to limit the damage by killing off the majority of those penalties, but surrendering the tying goal to Frederick Gaudreau, his second of the night. As the game wore on, it looked like both teams, who went to overtime last night, would have to do the same to find a victor in the game, but a controversial goal just past the midway point of the third changed the game. Derek Army's shot went off of Stockton goalie Tyler Parsons into the air where it was punched by Tyler Moy's glove hand to the left post where P.C. Labrie jammed in the go-ahead goal. Moments later Smith's shorthanded goal put the Admirals up by two, and while Mangiapane would score his second of the night to pull the game within one but that would be as close as the Heat would make it.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

HEAT GOAL: D Tyler Wotherspoon (6) wrist shot from the center-point goes through traffic and beats the goaltender just over his glove-hand (Andersson, Mangiapane assists), (PP), 8:08

Shots: STK - 8 | MIL - 13

2nd Period

Milwaukee Goal: F Frederick Gaudreau (8) slap shot from the far circle beats goalie high, glove-side (Carrier, Smith assists), 1:23

HEAT GOAL: F Mike McMurtry (1) goalie turns the puck over behind the net and the centering feed is jammed into the open net (Poirier assist), 2:10

Milwaukee Goal: F Tyler Moy (5) pass up the ice is taken by Heat defenseman but is pick-pocketed by Milwaukee forward and shot past goalie's glove hand side (Oligny assist), 6:51

HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (17) shot from the point is deflected in front of the netminder past the goalie (Robak, Healey assists), 9:49

Milwaukee Goal: F Frederick Gaudreau (9) shot from right circle is stopped by goalie but he kicks loose puck in front of the net where the rebound is jammed in (Pettersson, Carrier assists), (PP), 13:35

Shots: STK - 10 | MIL - 9

3rd Period

Milwaukee Goal: F P.C. Labrie (5) controversial goal that is batted off a Milwaukee player's glove to the far post where the rebound is put behind the goalie and in (Moy, Army assist), 12:55

Milwaukee Goal: F Trevor Smith (9) finishes a two-man breakaway into the backdoor with the one-timer past the goalie (Trenin assist), (SH), 14:14

HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (18) shot from behind the net bounces off a defender's skate and in past goalie's right pad (Kylington assist), 15:06

Shots: STK - 9 | GR - 7

GOALIES

W: Jake Paterson (27 shots, 23 saves)

L: Tyler Parsons (27 shots, 22 saves)

ND: Jon Gillies (2 shots, 2 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Frederick Gaudreau (MIL) (2 goals) 2- Andrew Mangiapane (2 goals, 1 assist) 3- Trevor Smith (MIL) (1 goal, 1 assist)

Final Shots: STK - 27 | MIL - 29

Power Plays: STK - 2/5 | MIL - 1/7

Tyler Wotherspoon (1 goal) records his 29th point of the season and now has goals/points in back-to-back games (2-1-3)

Wotherspoon ties his career-high of 6 goals he set last year with the Stockton Heat

Rasmus Andersson (1 assist) ties Tyler Wotherspoon for the team lead in assists with 23 and both defenseman rank tied-third among AHL defenseman with 23 assists

Andrew Mangiapane (2 goals, 1 assist) records his team-leading 12th multi-point game of the season and his team-leading fourth three-point night

Mike McMurtry (1 goal) scores his first goal in a Heat sweater and first AHL goal since March 25, 2017 when playing against Stockton while with the Texas Stars

Stockton's power-play goes a combined 4 for 12 (33.3%) in the weekend vs. Grand Rapids and Milwaukee while their penalty kill goes 10 for 12 (83.3%)

Stockton is 9-7-0-0 all-time against the Central Division and are 2-3-0-0 this season, beating Grand Rapids twice and falling to Manitoba twice and Milwaukee once

Tyler Parsons left the game after Milwaukee's shorthanded goal and didn't return to the game. He'll be reevaluated this week

QUOTES

"I felt pretty good. It was my second game back so I just needed to get my timing down. First game I was about a second off but tonight I felt pretty good. Our line kept it simple early on and tried to get pucks in and forecheck hard. It's ashame we lost that game, but we fought pretty hard." - Andrew Mangiapane on being back with the Heat and his three-point night

"Our penalty kill did a pretty good job. We have to stay out of the box, it kind of ruins the flow of the game when we are taking too many penalties. That is definitely a concern for us to stay out of the box. It happens in the game and you have to fight through it." - Mangiapane on the penalty kill

"We focused on it a lot in practice. We just kept it simple this weekend and shooting pucks to the net and crashing to the net and doing the little things like retrieving pucks and things will continue to open up for us." - Mangiapane on the power play scoring four goals over the weekend

"Obviously we would have liked to get the four points. This last game was a tough battle, going back and forth with all the goals. It is a good stepping stone, we have to sharpen up defensively and keep moving forward." - Mangiapane on his take away from the weekend

"Getting a regular shift out there is always nice to have. It is hard to go out there every once in a while, and you feel pressed to contribute. I think things are calming down and coming to me. Our guys are doing a good job getting in front and screening the goalie and that's how those two goals went in." - Tyler Wotherspoon on his two power-play goals this weekend.

"I think coaches have really honed in on the importance of special teams for us. In any league, it is really important to win that special teams battle. We have practiced it a lot lately and I think getting pucks to the net and being simple has really helped us lately. As for penalty kill we did a good job, but it has to be a better staple of our game to be more disciplined. We can't take that many penalties, it has to be on the players to play within the lines and play within the rules of the game." - Wotherspoon on the team's uptick in performance on the special teams

"It was a tough one. The guy did a good job to angle our guy on it. I was racing back to try and break up the two-on-one and kind of slid there and had all my momentum going. It is a fast game and hard to get out of the way. [Parsons] was in a vulnerable position and we collided there and I hope he is alright." - Wotherspoon on the collision with Tyler Parsons in the third period

"It is very frustrating. A lot of us saw that it went off the glove to their guy. It is frustrating this time of the year in a meaningful game when calls like that go against you. Hopefully the league can clean that up a bit." - Wotherspoon on the controversial goal call against Stockton

"You would hope that one of the four on the ice would have seen that. The work was there tonight, but I don't think it was working smart. That is what was lacking for us tonight, unfortunately." - Coach Ryan Huska on the controversial goal call and the tough loss

"It is nice to get the results on the power play. It allows our guys to feel a little bit more confident to go out there and score a goal. Penalty-killing wise it is the same thing. I didn't think we were that bad it was just finding a way to leak goals. I think now we have done a better job of not letting them leak as much so we have to stay with it here." - Huska on special teams throughout the weekend

UPCOMING GAMES

STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Jose Barracuda

Friday, February 16 @ Stockton Arena - 7:00 p.m. (Doors @ 6:00 p.m.)

Teacher Appreciation Night // Fry Day presented by Golden State Restaurant McDonald's // Recycle Coke and Save

For tickets call 209.373.1500 // stocktonheat.com/tickets

STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, February 17 @ Stockton Arena - 6:00 p.m. (Doors @ 5:00 p.m., Heat Zone Pregame Party @ 4:00 p.m.)

Safety Night presented by City Rise Safety // Law Enforcement Appreciation // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

For tickets call 209.373.1500 // stocktonheat.com/tickets

STOCKTON HEAT at Cleveland Monsters

Wednesday, February 25 @ Quicken Loans Arena - 4:00 p.m. PST

Tune in Live on AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeart Radio

STOCKTON HEAT at Cleveland Monsters

Friday, February 23 @ Quicken Loans Arena - 4:00 p.m. PST

Tune in Live on AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeart Radio

STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Diego Gulls

Sunday, February 25 @ Stockton Arena - 5:00 p.m. PST

Diabetes Awareness Night presented by Jackson Rancheria // Andrew Mangiapane Bobblehead Night // In-Shape 4 Pack

For tickets call 209.373.1500 // stocktonheat.com/tickets

