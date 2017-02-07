Mancini Rejoins the Cosmos

NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos announced today the return of midfielder Andrea Mancini. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We expect Andrea to compete for playing time this season," said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. "He will add depth to our roster and will look into contributing to our overall progess this season."

Mancini, 24, is a product of the Inter Milan and Manchester City academies. Before joining the Cosmos last season, he suited up for Major League Soccer's D.C. United in their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Fort Lauderdale Strikers. He has played professionally in England, Spain and Hungary and is the son of former Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini.

"I am very happy to be rejoining a team with a winning mentality that has achieved so much in recent years," commented Mancini. "I look forward to starting the preseason along with my former and new teammates."

The Cosmos will kick off the 2017 NASL Season March 25 when they travel to Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium to take on Puerto Rico FC. The Cosmos' 2017 home opener will take place at MCU Park in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 pm against Miami FC. Season tickets are on-sale now.

About the Cosmos

The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall on Nov. 13, 2016, with a 4-2 win on penalties over the Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. Raî=BAl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.

