Manchester's Lavallee-Smotherman Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

February 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman of the Manchester Monarchs has been selected as the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Lavallee-Smotherman scored five goals, added six assists and was a +7 in three games last week.

The 31-year-old tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Brampton on Wednesday, recorded a goal and three assists in a 6-5 victory against the Beast on Friday and notched five points (3g-2a) in an 8-3 win against Adirondack on Saturday.

A native of Corvallis, Oregon, Lavallee-Smotherman is tied for second in the ECHL with 26 goals and 52 points while ranking fourth in the league with 177 shots on goal.

Lavallee-Smotherman has 72 points (38g-34a) in 64 career ECHL games with Manchester while adding 165 points (79g-86a) in 373 career American?Hockey League games with Chicago, Syracuse, Providence and Springfield. He also has four games of National Hockey League experience with Atlanta, notching a goal and an assist.

Prior to turning pro, Lavallee-Smotherman recorded 139 points (72g-67a) in 225 career games with Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, a case of pucks will be donated to a Manchester youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Alex Guptill, Allen (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and John McCarron, Florida (2 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Mason Baptista (Fort Wayne), Cole Ully (Idaho), Darin Dziurzynski (Indy), Mike Monfredo (Orlando),Gergo Nagy (Quad City), Matt Willows (Reading), Joe Devin (South Carolina), Christian Hilbrich (Toledo), Charlie Sampair (Tulsa), Austin Ortega (Utah), Troy Josephs (Wheeling) and Kevin Dufour (Wichita).

