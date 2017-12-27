Manchester\\"s Lavallee-Smotherman named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman of the Manchester Monarchs is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 18-23.

Lavallee-Smotherman scored four goals - including two game-winners - and added one assist helping the Monarchs to a 3-0-0 record last week.

The 31-year-old had the game-winning goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at Adirondack on Wednesday, tallied a pair of goals, including another game-winner, in a 5-2 victory at Reading on Friday and notched a goal in a 6-2 win over the Royals on Saturday.

A native of Corvallis, Ore., Lavallee-Smotherman leads the Monarchs with 15 goals and is tied for third on the team with 26 points in 29 games this season.

Lavallee-Smotherman has 46 points (27g-19a) in 47 career ECHL games with Manchester while adding 165 points (79g-86a) in 373 career American Hockey League games with Chicago, Syracuse, Providence and Springfield. He also has four games of National Hockey League experience with Atlanta, notching a goal and an assist.

Prior to turning pro, Lavallee-Smotherman recorded 139 points (72g-67a) in 225 career games with Quebec of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, a case of pucks will be donated to a Manchester youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Joe Faust, Idaho (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.), Justin Taylor, Kalamazoo (2 gp, 4g, 0a, 4 pts.) and Grant Besse, Norfolk (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Garrett Thompson (Fort Wayne), Tommy Olczyk (Indy), Josh MacDonald (Quad City), Tim McGauley (South Carolina), Erik Bradford (Toledo), Garrett Ladd (Tulsa), Greger Hanson (Utah) and Dyson Stevenson (Wichita).

