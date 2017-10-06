Manchester Monarchs to Host Pre-Season Game in Exeter

October 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
WHAT: The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, will host their lone pre-season game prior to the 2017-18 regular season.
WHERE: The Rinks at Exeter: 40 Industrial Drive, Exeter, NH 03833
WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 2017
4:00 p.m. Media allowed into The Rinks at Exeter
5:00 p.m. Doors open to public
6:00 p.m. Game begins
WHO: The Monarchs will play the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.
CONTACT: Matt Johnson at mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com (o) 603-626-7825 x 6105 or (m) 339-237-8021
-Monarchs-
Matthew Johnson
Director of Marketing and Communications
MANCHESTER MONARCHS
o 603.626.7825 ext.6105
66 Hanover Street Suite 201 | Manchester, NH 03101
#TogetherWeCan
