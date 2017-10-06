Manchester Monarchs to Host Pre-Season Game in Exeter

News Release

WHAT: The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, will host their lone pre-season game prior to the 2017-18 regular season.

WHERE: The Rinks at Exeter: 40 Industrial Drive, Exeter, NH 03833

WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 2017

4:00 p.m. Media allowed into The Rinks at Exeter

5:00 p.m. Doors open to public

6:00 p.m. Game begins

WHO: The Monarchs will play the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.

