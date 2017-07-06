Manchester Monarchs Sign Defenseman Craig Wyszomirski

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Craig yszomirski has signed a standard player contract with the team for the 2017-18 season.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Wyszomirski, 24, returns to the Monarchs after scoring 12 points on four goals and eight assists in 45 games for the Monarchs during his rookie campaign, while adding 40 penalty minutes and a +3 rating. Wyszomirski appeared in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff games for Manchester where he scored five points on two goals and three assists, along with a +5 rating.

"I couldn't be more excited to re-sign with the Monarchs for my second professional season," Wyszomirski said. "Dropping Game 7 last year left a bad taste in our mouths. We definitely have some unfinished business to take care of."

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound native of Mahwah, N.J., received the first call of his career to the American Hockey League on Feb. 16, 2017, when he was loaned to the Ontario Reign. Wyszomirski played three games with the Reign, but did not record a point.

Wyszomirski graduated from Merrimack College (Hockey East) where he scored five points on two goals and three assists in 74 career games.

Wyszomirski and the Monarchs open the 2017-18 season Oct. 14 when they open the season against the Worcester Railers (7:05 p.m.) at the DCU Center.

The Monarchs open their home slate at SNHU Arena against the Railers on Oct. 21 (6 p.m.). Opening Night Packs include four tickets to the game, and are on sale for just $40, HERE. Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

