Manchester Monarchs Announce Exhibition Game Schedule

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today the 2017-18 pre-season schedule. The Monarchs will face-off in a home-and-home series with the Worcester Railers beginning Oct. 6.

The Monarchs will open the pre-season when they visit the Railers on Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m.) at the brand-new Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. Tickets to see the Monarchs and Railers renew their rivalry will be on sale for $5, with all proceeds from the night to benefit the Worcester Railers Booster Club. Doors will open exclusively for Railers season ticket members at 5:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for the general public.

The series will end Saturday, Oct. 7 (6 p.m.), when the Monarchs host their first-ever game at The Rinks at Exeter. Tickets will be sold for $5. Monarchs season ticket holders will have exclusive access to enter the arena at 4:30 p.m., with doors open to the public at 5 p.m.

The Monarchs open the 2017-18 season Oct. 14, when they face-off against the Railers at the DCU Center (7:05 p.m.).

