Manchester Begins Kelly Cup Playoffs against Adirondack

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the schedule for the North Division Semi-final of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs. For the second consecutive season, the Monarchs will meet the Adirondack Thunder in a best-of-seven series.

The seven-game series will be played in a 2-5 format, with the first two games to be held at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., on Friday, April 14 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 15 (6 p.m.) The series will then shift to the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y. for the remaining necessary games.

The complete schedule for the North Division Semi-finals can be found below:

Game 1: Manchester vs Adirondack - Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena

Game 2: Manchester vs Adirondack - Saturday, April 15, 6:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena

Game 3: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center

Game 4: Manchester @ Adirondack - Thursday, April 20, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center

Game 5: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)

Game 6: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)

Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)

Tickets are available for purchase at the Monarchs Front Office, the SNHU Arena Box Office or HERE. For all 2016-17 ticket package holders, the North Division Semi-finals of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs is completely free, while Full and 20-Game ticket package holders will also receive complimentary tickets to the North Division Finals!

Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 15th time in 16 years will be sold at $20 for adults and $15 for youth. For groups of 10 or more, click HERE to get special group pricing!

All playoff ticket purchases are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for another playoff game.

