Manchester Begins Kelly Cup Playoffs against Adirondack

April 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the schedule for the North Division Semi-final of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs. For the second consecutive season, the Monarchs will meet the Adirondack Thunder in a best-of-seven series.
The seven-game series will be played in a 2-5 format, with the first two games to be held at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., on Friday, April 14 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 15 (6 p.m.) The series will then shift to the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y. for the remaining necessary games.
The complete schedule for the North Division Semi-finals can be found below:
Game 1: Manchester vs Adirondack - Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena
Game 2: Manchester vs Adirondack - Saturday, April 15, 6:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena
Game 3: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center
Game 4: Manchester @ Adirondack - Thursday, April 20, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center
Game 5: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)
Game 6: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)
Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)
Tickets are available for purchase at the Monarchs Front Office, the SNHU Arena Box Office or HERE. For all 2016-17 ticket package holders, the North Division Semi-finals of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs is completely free, while Full and 20-Game ticket package holders will also receive complimentary tickets to the North Division Finals!
Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 15th time in 16 years will be sold at $20 for adults and $15 for youth. For groups of 10 or more, click HERE to get special group pricing!
All playoff ticket purchases are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for another playoff game.
Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2017
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- Americans Close out Regular Season in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Manchester Begins Kelly Cup Playoffs against Adirondack - Manchester Monarchs
- The Grand Finale: Idaho 3 Alaska 2 - Alaska Aces
- Komets Ground Mallards 6-1 in Playoff Tune-Up - Fort Wayne Komets
- 'Blades Close Regular Season with 10-0 Win - Florida Everblades
- Mike Cazzola Named Komets MVP - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Announce North Division Semi-Final Playoff Schedule - Reading Royals
- Colorado Closes out Regular Season with Record Setting Win - Colorado Eagles
- Rush Fall in Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Kelly Cup Playoffs Schedule Announced: Thunder Vs. Monarchs - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Wrap up Regular Season against Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Beast Set up First Round Matchup with Reading with Dramatic Win - Brampton Beast
- Royals Close out Regular Season with 4-2 Win in Norfolk - Reading Royals