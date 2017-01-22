Mallards Win 4-3 in Missouri
January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Chris Francis scored two goals -including the shorthanded game winner- and added an assist as the Quad City Mallards (21-17-2) defeated the host Missouri Mavericks (15-18-7) 4-3 Sunday.
The Mallards survived a third period Maverick comeback bid after building a 3-0 lead over the first two periods. Darren Nowick triggered the Missouri rally by scoring from the slot just 34 seconds into the third. The Mallards were down a man when Francis responded by backhanding a rebound home at 5:51. That goal loomed large after two Andrew Courtney goals brought the Mavs back within one. Courtney narrowed the Mallard advantage to 4-2 with a close range power play goal at 7:06. One minute and 40 seconds later he made it a one-goal game with a drive from the left wing circle, but the Mallards and goaltender Adam Vay- who made 26 saves- would hold the Mavericks off the rest of the way.
The Mallards had first moved in front when Pavel Jenys tapped in a rebound at 13:06 of the first period. They were on the power play when Francis' one-timer doubled the lead with just 3.9 seconds left in the first. Mike Monfredo crashed the net to finish off a give-and-go with Francis and extend the gap to 3-0 at 4:53 of the second period
The Mallards return to action on the road Friday night against the Wheeling Nailers. The Mallards next play at home on Saturday night, February 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will perform ice clean-up duties and meet fans during that contest.
Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including the February 4 game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
About the Quad City Mallards
One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The iWireless Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards.net. Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards.
