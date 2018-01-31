Mallards Welcome Pair of Gators

News Release

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of two players from the defending national champion Florida Gators. Right-handed pitcher Connor Churchill and catcher Cal Greenfield will both join the Mallards after their freshman seasons at Florida. The acquisitions continue the relationship that the Mallards have sustained with the Florida program that has sent many players to Madison over the years including pitchers Tyler Dyson, Nate Brown and Andrew Baker last summer.

Churchill, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Palm Harbor, Florida, is looking to translate his high school dominance to the collegiate level. Churchill was rated as the No. 24 right-handed pitcher in Florida according to PerfectGame and he lived up to his rating during his senior season last spring. Churchill posted an 8-0 record with a minuscule 0.39 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 53.2 innings. Churchill will head to Madison for the summer after his first campaign with the Gators in the SEC.

Last summer, the Mallards saw three Florida hurlers make an impact at the Duck Pond. Highlighted by Tyler Dyson who posted a perfect 5-0 record and an impressive 1.58 ERA, the group produced consistently and anchored the Madison pitching staff.

Greenfield, a 6 foot freshman from Chicago, Illinois, heads back to the Midwest after his first spring in Gainesville. Greenfield was a sought-after high school prospect as he was a 2017 PerfectGame Second Team Preseason All-American. Perfect Game also ranked Greenfield as the sixth-best catcher in the country. On the field, Greenfield batted .420 through 27 games and tallied 23 RBI. Greenfield will head to Madison after the Gators attempt to defend their 2017 NCAA National Championship.

