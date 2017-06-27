Mallards welcome Kalamazoo

News Release

Madison, Wis. - After splitting a two-game series with the Woodchucks, the Madison Mallards (14-13) welcome the Kalamazoo Growlers (8-19) to the Duck Pond. The Mallards have won seven of their last ten games and will hope to restart their bats after being shutout yesterday.

Recently, the Madison pitching staff has been brilliant as they've allowed a total of just nine runs over the last five ballgames. Mallards pitchers have struck out 43 and walked just 12 during those games. Mallards reliever David Stover (Marietta) has been comfortable at Warner Park this season as he has allowed only two runs through 12.2 innings at the Duck Pond. Overall, the Mallards pitchers own a 3.50 ERA at home compared to a 3.64 ERA on the road.

Set to start for the Mallards tonight is Matt Horkey (UNC-Charlotte). Horkey has made three starts this season and owns an impressive 1.65 ERA. Through 16.1 innings he has struck out ten while issuing only three free passes. Horkey has done a phenomenal job of working out of trouble this season as opposing batters are batting just .200 with runners in scoring position against him.

The Mallards offense will return to the safe haven that is the Duck Pond tonight. This season, Madison batters are hitting .280 at home while scoring just over 8 runs per game while tallying just 5 per contest on the road. Doran Turchin (Illinois) and Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) have led the charge at Warner Park as they are batting .408 and .375, respectively. Turchin owns a .561 on base percentage at home this season.

Madison has also been effective with runners on base this season as the team is batting .315 with runners in scoring position. Converting with runners on has allowed the Mallards to put together many big innings to break away and extend leads lately. Turchin is batting .450 with runners on base this season and .464 with them on second or third.

The Mallards have added a trio of new players as Texas A&M pitchers Tristen Bayless and Jason Ruffcorn and Louisville infielder Jake Snider have joined the team over the last few days. Ruffcorn pitched a scoreless inning in last night's ballgame and Snider started at second base and had a double.

