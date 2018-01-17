Mallards Welcome Fans to Marvel Super Hero Night Friday

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards will welcome fans to Marvel Super Hero Night and don special edition Captain America jerseys when they collide with the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center. This weekend also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented 97X on Friday and the chance to skate with the Mallards after they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

