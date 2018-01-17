Mallards Welcome Fans to Marvel Super Hero Night Friday

January 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards
News Release
MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards will welcome fans to Marvel Super Hero Night and don special edition Captain America jerseys when they collide with the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center. This weekend also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented 97X on Friday and the chance to skate with the Mallards after they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
About the Quad City Mallards: One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The TaxSlayer Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club.
