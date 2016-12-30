Mallards Welcome Back Baker

MOLINE, Ill. - Defenseman Jake Baker has been assigned to the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose, the Mallards announced today.

Baker, 25, has picked up one assist and posted a plus/minus rating of +6 in ten games with Manitoba this season. The 6-foot-5-inch, 225-pound Port Moody, British Columbia native spent the bulk of last season with the Mallards while also playing nine games for the Moose. Baker scored two goals and recorded eight assists for ten points in 51 ECHL games last year and collected a goal and an assist during his time in the AHL.

Baker turned professional with the Mallards late in the 2014-15 season after completing his college career at Northern Michigan. He registered one assist in seven regular season games with the Mallards that spring and added another assist in seven playoff games.

Baker, who served as a Northern Michigan co-captain as a senior, scored five goals and added three assists in 36 games during his final collegiate campaign. He notched eight goals, 17 assists and 25 points in 144 games over his four seasons at NMU.

Before heading to Northern Michigan, Baker spent three junior seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League, where he skated for the Merritt Centennials, Nanaimo Clippers, Victoria Grizzlies and Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Mallards return to action on home ice tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Missouri Mavericks. The first 1,000 fans through the doors for tonight's game will receive free Mallards scarves courtesy of KWQC-TV6. This evening also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can save on hot dogs and beers at iWireless Center concession stands at Friday night home games throughout the season. In addition, the Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

