Mallards Weekly Update
February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
THIS WEEK
Thursday, February 22, 6:05 p.m.
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, February 23, 6:35 p.m.
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, February 24, 6:35 p.m.
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel
Quad City
19-28-4, 42 points
7th place, Central Division
Coach: Phil Axtell
Indy
23-24-3, 49 points
6th place, Central Division
Coach: Bernie John
LAST WEEK
Wednesday, February 14
Quad City 5 Kalamazoo 3
Gergo Nagy scored two goals and added an assist as the Mallards rallied to defeat the host Kalamazoo Wings 5-3.
Friday, February 16
Quad City 6 Kalamazoo 3
Tristan King scored twice and Alex Globke provided one of two Mallard shorthanded goals and added a pair of assists as the host Mallards defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 6-3.
Saturday, February 17
Fort Wayne 4 Quad City 1
Garrett Thompson scored two goals and added an assist as the host Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Mallards 4-1.
Sunday, February 18
Quad City 4 Toledo 3
Brayden Low and Jake Bolton scored key third period goals and C.J. Motte made 34 saves as the host Mallards defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-3.
QUACK TRACKS
Fuel Stop
The Mallards this week play a three-game series against the Indy Fuel Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis
Upswing
The Mallards have won four of their last five games, gone 8-3-0 in their last 11 games and gone 10-5-1 in their last 16.
Three in Three
This weekend's three-game set against the Fuel is the Mallards' third stretch of three games in three days in as many weekends and their seventh this season. By winning yesterday the Mallards improved to 3-2-1 when playing for the third time in as many days.
Busy
The Mallards yesterday played not only their third game in three days but also their fourth in five days and seventh in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards play their final 32 games over 67 days.
Top Guns
The Mallards over the last two days split a pair of games with the top two teams in the Western Conference. After falling in Fort Wayne (73 points) Saturday the Mallards rebounded yesterday to keep Toledo (72 points) from overtaking the Komets in the race for first place in the conference and in the Central Division.
Division
The Mallards this week complete a stretch of ten straight games against Central Division opponents.
On the Road
The Mallards have gone 4-3-0 in their last seven away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.
Home Cooking
The Mallards have won back-to-back home games and gone 6-2-0 in their last eight on home ice.
Bigger Guns
The Mallards have averaged 3.6 goals over their last 16 games after averaging just 2.3 over their first 35 outings.
Fire Power
The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last eight victories.
Muzzled
The Mallards have won the last nine times they have allowed three goals or fewer.
Red Light District
The Mallards rank twenty-fifth in the ECHL in goals per game (2.7). The Mallards remain twenty-seventh in the league in goals allowed per contest (4.0).
Shooting Gallery
The Mallards have been outshot in each of their last six games and have failed to outshoot the opposition in 13 of their last 14 games and 23 of their last 25 outings.
Outside the Box
The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.8 minutes in the box per game.
Streak
Saturday's loss in Fort Wayne halted the Mallards' three-game winning streak.
You Again
The Mallards Saturday completed a stretch of five straight games against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two) with a record of 3-2-0.
Fort Wayne
The Mallards have won one of their eight games (1-6-1) against Fort Wayne this season.
Sweep
The Mallards swept a home-and-home from Kalamazoo by winning 5-3 at Wings Event Center Wednesday and downing the Wings 6-3 two nights later in Moline.
Six
In Friday's 6-3 win over Kalamazoo, the Mallards matched a team season high for most goals in one game first set when they defeated the Wings 6-2 on February 2.
Special
The Mallards scored four special teams goals Friday- two on the power play and two shorthanded.
Four
The Mallards matched a season high (set in the third period of a 5-4 shootout victory on January 20 in Kalamazoo) for goals in one period by scoring four in the second Wednesday.
Eleven
In last week's sweep of the Wings, the Mallards scored 11 goals over two games for the second time this season. They first did so when they followed up their February 2 six-goal outburst against the Wings by defeating Wichita 5-3 one night later.
Kalamazoo
The Mallards have won their last four meetings with the Wings after dropping the first three games of the season series. The Mallards have outscored Kalamazoo 22-12 in those four wins after being outscored 19-5 in the prior three match-ups between the two clubs.
Magnificent Magyar
Nagy is on a five-game point-scoring and assist streak (2-6-8). Nagy's assist streak is tied for the longest for a Mallard this season. He is one game shy of matching the longest Mallard point streak of the season.
Pohl Position
Matt Pohlkamp is also in the midst of a five-game assist streak (0-6-6). Pohlkamp has totaled nine points (3-6-9) in his last nine games.
King Me
King has scored five goals in his last four games and has recorded at least one point in each of those four games (5-1-6). He has produced 14 points (nine goals and five assists) in his last 12 games.
Big Al
Globke totaled five points (two goals and three assists) in the Mallards' three games over the weekend. He matched a career high with Friday's three-point effort.
Helping Hand
Willie Raskob ranks fourth among ECHL rookies and is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists (27).
Between the Pipes
Motte has made five straight starts during which he has gone 4-1-0 with a 3.15 goals against average and a .925 save percentage while making a total of 198 saves. Motte yesterday played his third game in 48 hours and fourth in five days.
Special Teams
The Mallards have killed off 14 of their foes' last 15 power plays, 23 of their opponents' last 25 advantages and 37 of the opposition's last 40 opportunities. After scoring their fourth and fifth shorthanded goals Friday against the Wings, the Mallards allowed a shorthanded goal for the eleventh time this season one night later in Fort Wayne. The Mallards rank thirteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.3 percent) and twenty-fourth in penalty killing (79.7 percent).
Head to Head
The Mallards and Fuel wrap up their 11-game season series this week. The Mallards have gone 4-4-0 against Indy this season and have dropped their first two visits to Indiana Farmers Coliseum. All-time the Mallards have gone 14-14-0 against the Fuel overall and 4-9-0 on the road.
Ins and Outs
Forward Triston Grant returned to the lineup yesterday against Toledo after missing four games (lower body injury)...Forward Tristan King returned to the lineup yesterday against Toledo after missing one game (illness)...Forward Ryan McGrath returned to the lineup Saturday at Fort Wayne after missing three games (illness)...Defenseman Dmitry Osipov was loaned to the Mallards by Chicago (AHL) Thursday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Tuesday.
UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Wednesday, February 28, 6:35 p.m.- Mallards vs. Utah Grizzlies
$1 10-ounce Beers
10-ounce beers are available for just $1 during Wednesday night Mallard home games.
Friday, March 2, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Utah Grizzlies
$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X
Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game.
MetroLINK College Night
The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.
Sunday, March 4, 4:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Pucks and Paws
Dogs- and their humans- will be welcome at Pucks and Paws. A special area inside the TaxSlayer Center will be set aside for dogs and their owners during the game. A portion of proceeds from Pucks and Paws ticket sales will benefit area human societies.
$1 Sodas
Sodas are available for just $1 at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during Sunday home games.
Skate with the Mallards
After every Sunday home game, fans will have a chance to join players on the ice and skate with the Mallards.
ON THE AIR
Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Orthopedic Hospital. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net. A limited number of Mallards games- including Thursday's game against Indy- will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net.
MOBILE
The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.
TICKETS
Single Game Tickets
Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.
10 Game Flex Pack
The Mallards' 10 Game Flex Pack offers both affordability and flexibility: Flex Pack vouchers can be redeemed for tickets to any Mallards regular season home game- whether those tickets are for ten different games, all for the same game or anything in between- subject to availability. Flex Packs are available in a variety of price ranges to meet any budget. To purchase a 10 Game Flex Pack, fans can call the Mallardss at 309-277-1364.
Group Tickets
Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018
- Steelheads Road Trip Opens with Loss in Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Mallards Weekly Update - Quad City Mallards
- Leef Has Dominant Game But Beast Fall 3-1 - Brampton Beast
- Horn Sounds in OT to give Admirals Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals' Branden Komm in Team Record Book - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - February 19 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly - Wichita Thunder
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Rebound to Best the Beast by 3-1 Final - Adirondack Thunder
- IceMen Leave Norfolk with One Point - Jacksonville IceMen
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Mike Chen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly: Edition 19 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Muzito-Bagenda Receives AHL Call - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Indy Fuel Education Day Game Tomorrow - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (20-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Extend Point Streak to 10 Games, Swamp Rabbits Visit for Pink Rink Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavs Monday: Week 20 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day: Admirals Wrap up Home Stand with Monday Matinee - Norfolk Admirals
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- IceMen End Road Trip in Norfolk - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.