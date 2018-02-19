Mallards Weekly Update

Mallards Weekly Update





THIS WEEK

Thursday, February 22, 6:05 p.m.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, February 23, 6:35 p.m.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, February 24, 6:35 p.m.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Quad City

19-28-4, 42 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

Indy

23-24-3, 49 points

6th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

LAST WEEK

Wednesday, February 14

Quad City 5 Kalamazoo 3

Gergo Nagy scored two goals and added an assist as the Mallards rallied to defeat the host Kalamazoo Wings 5-3.

Friday, February 16

Quad City 6 Kalamazoo 3

Tristan King scored twice and Alex Globke provided one of two Mallard shorthanded goals and added a pair of assists as the host Mallards defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 6-3.

Saturday, February 17

Fort Wayne 4 Quad City 1

Garrett Thompson scored two goals and added an assist as the host Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Mallards 4-1.

Sunday, February 18

Quad City 4 Toledo 3

Brayden Low and Jake Bolton scored key third period goals and C.J. Motte made 34 saves as the host Mallards defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-3.

QUACK TRACKS

Fuel Stop

The Mallards this week play a three-game series against the Indy Fuel Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis

Upswing

The Mallards have won four of their last five games, gone 8-3-0 in their last 11 games and gone 10-5-1 in their last 16.

Three in Three

This weekend's three-game set against the Fuel is the Mallards' third stretch of three games in three days in as many weekends and their seventh this season. By winning yesterday the Mallards improved to 3-2-1 when playing for the third time in as many days.

Busy

The Mallards yesterday played not only their third game in three days but also their fourth in five days and seventh in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards play their final 32 games over 67 days.

Top Guns

The Mallards over the last two days split a pair of games with the top two teams in the Western Conference. After falling in Fort Wayne (73 points) Saturday the Mallards rebounded yesterday to keep Toledo (72 points) from overtaking the Komets in the race for first place in the conference and in the Central Division.

Division

The Mallards this week complete a stretch of ten straight games against Central Division opponents.

On the Road

The Mallards have gone 4-3-0 in their last seven away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.

Home Cooking

The Mallards have won back-to-back home games and gone 6-2-0 in their last eight on home ice.

Bigger Guns

The Mallards have averaged 3.6 goals over their last 16 games after averaging just 2.3 over their first 35 outings.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last eight victories.

Muzzled

The Mallards have won the last nine times they have allowed three goals or fewer.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-fifth in the ECHL in goals per game (2.7). The Mallards remain twenty-seventh in the league in goals allowed per contest (4.0).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have been outshot in each of their last six games and have failed to outshoot the opposition in 13 of their last 14 games and 23 of their last 25 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.8 minutes in the box per game.

Streak

Saturday's loss in Fort Wayne halted the Mallards' three-game winning streak.

You Again

The Mallards Saturday completed a stretch of five straight games against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two) with a record of 3-2-0.

Fort Wayne

The Mallards have won one of their eight games (1-6-1) against Fort Wayne this season.

Sweep

The Mallards swept a home-and-home from Kalamazoo by winning 5-3 at Wings Event Center Wednesday and downing the Wings 6-3 two nights later in Moline.

Six

In Friday's 6-3 win over Kalamazoo, the Mallards matched a team season high for most goals in one game first set when they defeated the Wings 6-2 on February 2.

Special

The Mallards scored four special teams goals Friday- two on the power play and two shorthanded.

Four

The Mallards matched a season high (set in the third period of a 5-4 shootout victory on January 20 in Kalamazoo) for goals in one period by scoring four in the second Wednesday.

Eleven

In last week's sweep of the Wings, the Mallards scored 11 goals over two games for the second time this season. They first did so when they followed up their February 2 six-goal outburst against the Wings by defeating Wichita 5-3 one night later.

Kalamazoo

The Mallards have won their last four meetings with the Wings after dropping the first three games of the season series. The Mallards have outscored Kalamazoo 22-12 in those four wins after being outscored 19-5 in the prior three match-ups between the two clubs.

Magnificent Magyar

Nagy is on a five-game point-scoring and assist streak (2-6-8). Nagy's assist streak is tied for the longest for a Mallard this season. He is one game shy of matching the longest Mallard point streak of the season.

Pohl Position

Matt Pohlkamp is also in the midst of a five-game assist streak (0-6-6). Pohlkamp has totaled nine points (3-6-9) in his last nine games.

King Me

King has scored five goals in his last four games and has recorded at least one point in each of those four games (5-1-6). He has produced 14 points (nine goals and five assists) in his last 12 games.

Big Al

Globke totaled five points (two goals and three assists) in the Mallards' three games over the weekend. He matched a career high with Friday's three-point effort.

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob ranks fourth among ECHL rookies and is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists (27).

Between the Pipes

Motte has made five straight starts during which he has gone 4-1-0 with a 3.15 goals against average and a .925 save percentage while making a total of 198 saves. Motte yesterday played his third game in 48 hours and fourth in five days.

Special Teams

The Mallards have killed off 14 of their foes' last 15 power plays, 23 of their opponents' last 25 advantages and 37 of the opposition's last 40 opportunities. After scoring their fourth and fifth shorthanded goals Friday against the Wings, the Mallards allowed a shorthanded goal for the eleventh time this season one night later in Fort Wayne. The Mallards rank thirteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.3 percent) and twenty-fourth in penalty killing (79.7 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards and Fuel wrap up their 11-game season series this week. The Mallards have gone 4-4-0 against Indy this season and have dropped their first two visits to Indiana Farmers Coliseum. All-time the Mallards have gone 14-14-0 against the Fuel overall and 4-9-0 on the road.

Ins and Outs

Forward Triston Grant returned to the lineup yesterday against Toledo after missing four games (lower body injury)...Forward Tristan King returned to the lineup yesterday against Toledo after missing one game (illness)...Forward Ryan McGrath returned to the lineup Saturday at Fort Wayne after missing three games (illness)...Defenseman Dmitry Osipov was loaned to the Mallards by Chicago (AHL) Thursday...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Tuesday.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Wednesday, February 28, 6:35 p.m.- Mallards vs. Utah Grizzlies

$1 10-ounce Beers

10-ounce beers are available for just $1 during Wednesday night Mallard home games.

Friday, March 2, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Utah Grizzlies

$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game.

MetroLINK College Night

The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Sunday, March 4, 4:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Pucks and Paws

Dogs- and their humans- will be welcome at Pucks and Paws. A special area inside the TaxSlayer Center will be set aside for dogs and their owners during the game. A portion of proceeds from Pucks and Paws ticket sales will benefit area human societies.

$1 Sodas

Sodas are available for just $1 at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during Sunday home games.

Skate with the Mallards

After every Sunday home game, fans will have a chance to join players on the ice and skate with the Mallards.

ON THE AIR

Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Orthopedic Hospital. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net. A limited number of Mallards games- including Thursday's game against Indy- will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net.

MOBILE

The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.

TICKETS

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.

10 Game Flex Pack

The Mallards' 10 Game Flex Pack offers both affordability and flexibility: Flex Pack vouchers can be redeemed for tickets to any Mallards regular season home game- whether those tickets are for ten different games, all for the same game or anything in between- subject to availability. Flex Packs are available in a variety of price ranges to meet any budget. To purchase a 10 Game Flex Pack, fans can call the Mallardss at 309-277-1364.

Group Tickets

Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net.

