Mallards Weekly Update

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





THIS WEEK

Wednesday, February 14, 6:00 p.m.

Wings Event Center

Quad City Mallards vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Friday, February 16, 7:05 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center

Kalamazoo Wings vs. Quad City Mallards

Saturday, February 17, 6:35 p.m.

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, February 18, 4:05 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center

Toledo Walleye vs. Quad City Mallards

Quad City

16-27-4, 36 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

Kalamazoo

26-18-4, 56 points

tied 3rd place, Central Division

Coach: Nick Bootland

Fort Wayne

32-13-3, 67 points

2nd place, Central Division

Coach: Gary Graham

Toledo

33-12-4, 70 points

1st place, Central Division

Coach: Dan Watson

LAST WEEK

Tuesday, February 6

Quad City 4 Tulsa 3 (SO)

Gergo Nagy scored in regulation and also provided the clinching shootout goal and Ivan Kulbakov made 43 saves as the host Mallards rallied past the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 in the shootout in the completion of a suspended game that started on November 17 and resumed Tuesday with 12:08 left in the second period and the Oilers leading 2-1.

Friday, February 9

Indy 4 Quad City 1

Matt Tomkins made 45 saves and Matt Rupert- who also had an assist- broke a 1-1 third period tie with the first of three unanswered Indy Fuel goals as the Fuel defeated the host Mallards 4-1.

Saturday, February 10

Fort Wayne 5 Quad City 1

Mason Baptista scored two goals as the Fort Wayne Komets defeated the host Mallards 5-1.

Sunday, February 11

Quad City 4 Fort Wayne 3 (SO)

C.J. Motte set a Mallard record for saves in an ECHL game by stopping 60 Fort Wayne Komet shots and Tristan King scored two goals- including the game tier late in regulation- to set the stage for Jamie Tardif's shootout winner as the Mallards defeated the host Komets 4-3 in the shootout.

QUACK TRACKS

Splitsville

The Mallards split a home-and-home with Fort Wayne over the weekend. They recovered from Saturday's 5-1 loss on home ice to claim their first win over the Komets this season in the shootout yesterday in Fort Wayne.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 5-2-0 in their last seven games and 7-4-1 in their last twelve. They are 8-6-1 in 17 games since ending a team record-setting 13 game (0-11-2) winless streak by defeating the Fuel 5-3 on January 12.

Busy

The Mallards this play four games in five days beginning Wednesday and are also in the midst of a run of seven games in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards are seven games into a stretch that will see them hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days.

Three in Three

By winning yesterday the Mallards improved to 2-2-1 when playing for the third time in as many days. The Mallards this weekend play three games in three nights for the sixth time this season.

Shootouts

The Mallards have won two shootouts in six days, outscoring the opposition- Tulsa Tuesday and Fort Wayne yesterday- 3-0 in the process. The Mallards have won their last three shootouts and have gone 5-1 in shootouts this season. They are tied for the league lead in shootout wins and have the best shootout winning percentage among teams who have gone to the shootout on at least three occasions. The Mallards are 7-4 in games decided after the end of regulation.

Fort Wayne

The Mallards defeated the Komets yesterday after going 0-5-1 in their first six meetings with Fort Wayne this season. Dating back to last season, yesterday's Mallard win halted an eight game regular season winless streak (0-7-1) against the Komets. Yesterday's victory was the Mallards' first over the Komets since they sank Fort Wayne 4-3 in overtime on March 24, 2017. Yesterday's triumph also ended the Mallards' four-game road losing streak against the Komets. It was the Mallards' first win in Fort Wayne in just under a year since they defeated the Komets 3-2 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on February 22, 2017.

Streak

Friday's loss to Indy halted the Mallards' season best four-game winning streak. That defeat was the Mallards' first since they fell to the Railers 5-2 on January 27 in Worcester. The streak was the Mallards' first of four consecutive victories since they won four straight between March 22 and March 28, 2017.

Worth the Wait

Tuesday's game ended 81 days after it began. Nine Mallards- including goal scorers Nagy and Triston Grant- were in uniform Tuesday after not playing in the game when it began on November 17.

You Again

The Mallards are two games into a stretch of five straight against either Fort Wayne (three) or Kalamazoo (two).

Division

The Mallards are three games into a stretch of ten straight against Central Division opponents.

Home Cooking

The Mallards Saturday concluded their longest homestand of the season. They went 4-2-0 while playing six straight games at the TaxSlayer Center. Friday's defeat halted the Mallards' four-game home winning streak and five-game (4-0-1) home regulation unbeaten streak.

On the Road

The Mallards have gone 3-2-0 in their last five away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings. The Mallards yesterday played their first road game in 15 days since falling in Worcester on January 27.

Muzzled

The Mallards held the Komets to just three goals yesterday after Fort Wayne had scored at least five times in each of its prior six games and 11 of its previous 12. The Mallards have won the last seven times they have kept foes under four goals.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last five victories.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.6) and goals allowed per contest (4.0).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards set a team record for most shots allowed in an ECHL game and a league season high by surrendering 63 Fort Wayne shots yesterday. The Komets matched an ECHL season high by taking 29 shots in the second period. The Mallards conceded a total of 106 shots over their two games against Fort Wayne over the weekend. The Mallards have failed to outshoot the opposition in nine of their last ten games and 19 of their last 21 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.7 minutes in the box per game.

Between the Pipes

Motte set not only a Mallard ECHL record and but also a league season high by making 60 saves yesterday. He eclipsed the old record of 57 saves set by Ivan Kulbakov on October 27 in a 3-2 shootout win over Idaho. Motte yesterday won his first shootout of the season by stopping all three Komet shooters after Kulbakov last Tuesday against Tulsa improved to 3-0 in shootouts on a perfect 7-for-7 this season.

Milestones

King scored his one hundredth career goal when he tied yesterday's game with 2:39 left in the third period. King has scored 98 ECHL goals and two American Hockey League goals.

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob ranks third among ECHL rookies in assists (27) and fifth among defensemen.

Special Teams

The Mallards went 7-for-7 on the penalty kill against the Komets over their last two games and have survived 21 of their foes' last 22 power plays. The Mallards rank fourteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.2 percent) and are tied for twenty-fourth in penalty killing (78.6 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards have gone 2-3-0 against Kalamazoo, who they will face eight times this season. The Mallards are 1-1-0 at home against the Wings and 1-2-0 on the road. The Mallards have gone 7-7-3 overall against the Wings (4-3-3 at home and 3-4-0 on the road) since the two clubs renewed their rivalry in 2015-16. Prior to that, the Mallards had not faced Kalamazoo since 2007. The Mallards and Wings competed against each other in the United Hockey League between 2000 and 2007. The Mallards went 24-19-7 in 50 meetings with the Wings over those seven seasons. They went 14-9-5 at home and 10-10-2 on the road against Kalamazoo...The Mallards have gone 1-5-1 against the Komets this season. The two teams will meet nine times this year. The Mallards have gone 1-3-0 in Fort Wayne. The Mallards have gone 55-61-12 all-time against the Komets...The Mallards have dropped each of their first two clashes with Toledo. The Walleye made their lone prior visit to the TaxSlayer Center when they spoiled the Mallards' season opener 3-2 on October 13.

Ins and Outs

Forward Triston Grant (lower body injury) missed yesterday's game...Forward Ryan Grant (illness) missed yesterday's game.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Friday, February 16, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Kalamazoo Wings

On Ice Wedding Presented by Doland Jewelers

The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a third annual wedding on ice during the first intermission Friday.

$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game.

MetroLINK College Night

The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Sunday, February 18, 4:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Toledo Walleye

$1 Sodas

New this season, sodas are available for just $1 at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during Sunday home games.

Skate with the Mallards

After every Sunday home game, fans will have a chance to join players on the ice and skate with the Mallards.

ON THE AIR

Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Orthopedic Hospital. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net. A limited number of Mallards games- including Wednesday's game in Kalamazoo and Sunday's game against Toledo- will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net.

MOBILE

The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.

TICKETS

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.

10 Game Flex Pack

The Mallards' 10 Game Flex Pack offers both affordability and flexibility: Flex Pack vouchers can be redeemed for tickets to any Mallards regular season home game- whether those tickets are for ten different games, all for the same game or anything in between- subject to availability. Flex Packs are available in a variety of price ranges to meet any budget. To purchase a 10 Game Flex Pack, fans can call the Mallardss at 309-277-1364.

Group Tickets

Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net.

