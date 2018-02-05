Mallards Weekly Update

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, February 6, 6:35 p.m.*

TaxSlayer Center

Tulsa Oilers vs. Quad City Mallards

Friday, February 9, 7:05 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center

Indy Fuel vs. Quad City Mallards

Saturday, February 10, 7:05 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Quad City Mallards

Sunday, February 11, 4:05 p.m.

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

*- resumption of game suspended November 17

Quad City

14-25-4, 32 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

Tulsa

20-20-8, 48 points

5th place, Mountain Division

Coach: Rob Murray

Indy

19-21-3, 41 points

6th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

Fort Wayne

29-13-2, 60 points

2nd place, Central Division

Coach: Gary Graham

LAST WEEK

Wednesday, January 31

Quad City 4 Cincinnati 3

Gergo Nagy broke loose for a goal and two assists, Triston Grant scored what proved to be the game winner in the third period and C.J. Motte made 36 saves as the host Mallards defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3.

Friday, February 2

Quad City 6 Kalamazoo 2

Ryan McGrath scored two goals and added an assist and Tristan King also scored twice as the host Mallards rolled past the Kalamazoo Wings 6-2

Saturday, February 3

Quad City 5 Wichita 3

Matt Pohlkamp scored twice for the host Mallards, who ripped off three first period goals in just 43 seconds on the way to a 5-3 win over the Wichita Thunder.

QUACK TRACKS

Streaking

The Mallards have won three straight games, matching their longest winning streak of the season. The Mallards first won three in a row between October 27 and November 3.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 5-2-1 in their last eight games and have gone 6-4-1 in 11 games since ending a team record setting 13 game (0-11-2) winless streak by defeating the Fuel 5-3 on January 12.

Busy

The Mallards are three games into a stretch that will see them hit the ice 14 times in 24 days and play their final 32 games over 67 days. The Mallards this weekend play three games in three nights for the fifth time this season

Picking Up Where We Left Off

The Mallards tomorrow complete a game against the Tulsa Oilers that was suspended on November 17. The game will resume with 12:08 left in the second period and the Oilers leading 2-1.

Rapid Fire

The Mallards scored three goals in just 43 seconds in the first period of Saturday's win over Wichita. That was the least time the Mallards have used to score three goals this season. The onslaught started when Brayden Low- at 5:51- and Alexander Kuqali- at 6:07- scored the Mallards' fastest two goals of the season just 16 seconds apart. Tristan King capped off the outburst with a goal at 6:34.

Six

The Mallards Friday against Kalamazoo scored more goals than they have produced in one game since falling to the Fuel 8-7 in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017.

Three

The Mallards Friday scored three power play goals in one game for the first time since they did so on February 13, 2016 in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Tulsa.

Four

Friday's four-goal margin of victory was the Mallards' largest since they blanked the Missouri Mavericks 5-0 on March 18, 2017 on home ice.

Kalamazoo

The Mallards have outscored the Wings 10-3 over the last four regulation periods (plus a scoreless five minute overtime) they have played against Kalamazoo. The Mallards rolled past the Wings Friday after rallying from a 3-0 third period deficit to win 5-4 in a shootout on January 20 in Kalamazoo in the last meeting between the two clubs prior to Friday. The Mallards outscored the Wings 7-2 in the third periods of those two games. The Mallards have turned the tables over their last 85 minutes of head-to-head action with Kalamazoo after being outscored by the Wings 11-2 over the previous five periods between the two teams. The Wings routed the Mallards 8-2 on January 19 at the TaxSlayer Center before jumping out to a three goal lead over the first 40 minutes the following night at Wings Event Center. The Mallards have won back-to-back games against Kalamazoo after being outscored 19-5 on aggregate while dropping the first three games of the season series.

Deja Who?

The Mallards Wednesday were successful in their bid to secure victory after jumping out to a 3-0 lead over Cincinnati having squandering 3-0 leads in each of their prior two games against the Cyclones. The Mallards scored the first three goals on December 29 in a 5-4 shootout loss to Cincinnati and again on January 21 in a 6-5 overtime setback at the hands of the Cyclones.

Welcome Home

The Mallards have started their longest homestand of the season by winning the first three of six straight games at the TaxSlayer Center. The Mallards are unbeaten in regulation (3-0-1) in their last four home games, their longest such streak this season.

On the Road

The Mallards next Sunday in Fort Wayne will play their first road game in 15 days since falling to the Railers in Worcester 5-2 on January 27.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored four or more goals in three straight games for the first time this season. They have scored 11 times over their last two games, marking the first time this season they have scored more than ten goals over back-to-back games.

Stingy

The Mallards have given up three goals or fewer in each of their last three games after doing so just twice in their prior 18 games. They have won each of the last five times they have kept foes under four goals.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.6) and goals allowed per contest (4.1).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have failed to outshoot the opposition in their last six games and in 16 of their last 17 outings.

Four

The Mallards have allowed at least four goals in 16 of their last 18 games.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are no longer the least penalized team in the ECHL. Their average of 10.1 minutes in the box per game ranks twenty-sixth in the league.

Little Big Man

McGrath recorded five points (three goals and two assists) in the Mallards' three wins last week.

King Me

King scored three goals- and added an assist- in his last two games and has eight points (four goals and four assists) in his last five games.

Helping Hand

Jamie Tardif notched two assists in each of the Mallards' last two games, has registered five assists in his last three games and has totaled nine points (four goals and five assists) in his last seven games.

Granted

Triston Grant scored in four straight games and collected points in five consecutive contests (4-1-5) before being held off the scoresheet Saturday against Wichita. Grant celebrated his thirty-fourth birthday Friday by scoring the game winning goal against Kalamazoo. That game winner was Grant's second in as many games. He also scored what proved to be the winner Wednesday against Cincinnati.

Magnificent Magyar

Gergo Nagy produced six points (two goals and four assists) in the Mallards wins' over Cincinnati and Kalamazoo last week.

Rook

Willie Raskob collected two assists in each of the Mallards' last two games and has piled up six assists in his last four games. Raskob ranks second among ECHL rookies in assists (27) and is tied for fourth among defensemen.

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte Friday made a personal season high 41 saves against Kalamazoo Friday and is now riding a three-game winning streak (2.67, .936). Motte also recorded his first assist of the season in that game.

Debut

Sam Warning made his American Hockey League debut Saturday night for the San Jose Barracuda against the Stockton Heat after signing a professional tryout agreement with San Jose Friday.

Milestones

King played this three hundred fiftieth ECHL game Friday against Kalamazoo. King has 98 career goals.

Special Teams

The Mallards went 5-for-10 on the power play in their three games last week. They have scored at least one power play goal in each of their last four games, going 6-for-14 in the process. The Mallards have successfully completed their last 13 penalty kills after allowing eight power play goals on their foes' prior 19 chances. The Mallards are tied for twelfth in the ECHL on the power play (17.2 percent) and tied for twenty-fifth in penalty killing (77.9 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards and Oilers split their first two completed head-to-head meetings. Tomorrow they will finish a game they started 81 days ago. On November 17 Joey Sides and Dmitrii Sergeev scored to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead before a Brayden Low goal reduced the deficit to one for the Mallards. Ivan Kulbakov started that game in goal for the Mallards against the Oilers' Devin Williams. The Mallards have hosted each of the first three games of the season series. After tomorrow night, the Mallards and Oilers will play three more times- March 23, 24 and 25 in Tulsa. Those March match-ups will mark the Mallards' first appearance at the BOK Center in better than two years since they defeated the Oilers 4-3 in overtime on February 13, 2016. All-time, the Mallards have gone 18-15-0 against Tulsa overall and 13-8-0 at home...The Mallards have gone 4-3-0 against Indy this season and have posted a 4-1-0 home record against the Fuel. The two clubs will meet 11 times. All-time the Mallards have gone 14-13-0 against the Fuel overall and 10-4-0 at home...The Mallards have gone 0-4-1 against the Komets this season. The two teams will meet nine times this year. The Mallards have gone 0-1-1 on home ice against Fort Wayne and 0-3-0 on the road. The Mallards have gone 54-61-12 all-time against the Komets.

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Greg Amlong returned to the Mallard lineup Friday against Kalamazoo after missing six games (lower body injury)...Forward Sam Warning Friday signed a professional tryout agreement with San Jose (AHL)...Goaltender C.J. Motte returned to the Mallards last Monday after being released from a professional tryout agreement by Chicago (AHL).

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tuesday, February 6, 6:35 p.m.- Mallards vs. Tulsa Oilers

Resumption of Suspended Game: Free Admission

Admission is free for tomorrow night's completion of the game the Mallards and Oilers started on November 17.

Friday, February 9, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Pink in the Rink

The Mallards will wear special edition pink jerseys presented by Genesis Health System when they meet the Fuel. Fans will paint the names of loved ones affected by cancer on the ice in pink on Wednesday and those names will remain in the ice for the Mallards' games Friday and Saturday. A portion of the proceeds from lower bowl (horseshoe) tickets purchased by calling the Mallards at 309-277-1327 will be donated to Susan G. Komen, Gilda's Club and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game.

MetroLINK College Night

The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Saturday, February 10, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Pink in the Rink

The Mallards will again wear special edition pink jerseys presented by Genesis Health System when they meet the Komets. Fans will paint the name of loved ones affected by cancer on the ice in pink on Wednesday and those names will remain in the ice for the Mallards' games Friday and Saturday. A portion of the proceeds from lower bowl (horseshoe) tickets purchased by calling the Mallards at 309-277-1327 will be donated to Susan G. Komen, Gilda's Club and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

Genesis Jersey Auction

The pink sweaters the Mallards will wear in Saturday's game will go up for bid in a live auction immediately following that game. Auction proceeds will benefit the Genesis Health Services Foundation.

ON THE AIR

Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Orthopedic Hospital. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net. A limited number of Mallards games- including Sunday's game in Fort Wayne- will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net.

MOBILE

The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.

TICKETS

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.

10 Game Flex Pack

The Mallards' 10 Game Flex Pack offers both affordability and flexibility: Flex Pack vouchers can be redeemed for tickets to any Mallards regular season home game- whether those tickets are for ten different games, all for the same game or anything in between- subject to availability. Flex Packs are available in a variety of price ranges to meet any budget. To purchase a 10 Game Flex Pack, fans can call the Mallardss at 309-277-1364.

Group Tickets

Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net.

ECHL Stories from February 5, 2018

