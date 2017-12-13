Mallards Weekly Update

News Release

The Mallards' Matt Pohlkamp snapped a 3-3 deadlock with one minute, 23 seconds left in the third period after the host Kansas City Mavericks had rallied to erase a 3-0 deficit and the Mallards went on to claim a 5-3 victory.

QUACK TRACKS The Mallards rebounded from Friday's loss in Indianapolis by overcoming the Mavericks in Independence the following evening.

The Mallards matched a season high by scoring five times in Saturday's win.

Saturday's win was the Mallards' second in seven days in Independence. The Mallards started last week by blanking the Mavericks 2-0 Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Mallards held the Mavericks scoreless for 145:16- the equivalent of better than seven full periods- over parts of three games before Mike McMurtry scored for the Mavs at 5:06 of the third period Saturday night. Brandon Komm blanked Kansas City for the final 40 minutes, ten seconds of a 2-0 Mallard loss on November 19 and C.J. Motte made 26 saves on November 26 in the 2-0 Mallard shutout victory before Ivan Kulbakov kept the Mavs off the scoreboard for 45 minutes, six seconds on Saturday.

The Mallards next play at home when they return to the TaxSlayer Center to face the Komets on December 20.

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.3).

Sam Warning (11-5-16), who had assists in each of the Mallards' games last weekend, is tied for eighth in the ECHL in goals.

Willie Raskob (0-14-14) is tied for second among defensemen in assists and has recorded 13 assists in his last 13 games.

Jamie Tardif (1-6-7) scored his first Mallard goal Saturday against Kansas City and now has five points (one goal and four assists) in his last five games.

Mac Attack: Josh MacDonald (5-6-11) has five points (two goals and three assists) in his last five games.

Double Down: Brayden Low (7-6-13) scored in each of the Mallards' games last weekend and also picked up an assist in Saturday's game.

Motte has posted a 1.85 goals against average and a .948 save percentage while going 1-1-1 in three games since returning to the Mallards from the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves last month. Kulbakov, who stopped 31 shots in Saturday's victory, ranks second in the ECHL in saves (434), ranks seventh in minutes (786) and is tied for ninth in wins (7).

Tristan King has 94 career goals...Garrett Klotz has 980 career regular season penalty minutes.

The Mallards, who Saturday night scored two power play goals for the third time this season, rank sixteenth in the ECHL on the power play (16.4 percent). They rank seventeenth in penalty killing (81.7 percent).

Friday's game is the first of eight between the Mallards and Wings this season. The Mallards went 3-2-3 against the Wings last season and went 2-1-0 in Kalamazoo. The Mallards have gone 5-4-3 overall against Kalamazoo and 2-2-0 at Wings Event Center since the two clubs renewed their rivalry in 2015-16. Prior to that, the Mallards had not faced Kalamazoo since 2007. The Mallards and Wings competed against each other in the United Hockey League between 2000 and 2007. The Mallards went 24-19-7 in 50 meetings with the Wings over those seven seasons. They went 10-10-2 on the road against Kalamazoo...The Mallards' dropped their only prior game against the Komets 7-1 on November 4 in Fort Wayne. The two teams will meet nine times this season. The Mallards have gone 54-58-11 all-time against the Komets.

Ins and Outs: Defenseman Jacob Graves was reassigned from the Mallards to Cleveland (AHL) by Columbus (NHL) today...Defenseman Dmitry Osipov was recalled from loan by Chicago (AHL) Saturday...Forward Garrett Klotz was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing 12 games while on IR (lower body injury) retroactive to October 29...Goaltender Branden Komm returned to the Mallards last Thursday after being released from a professional tryout agreement with Iowa (AHL) Komm signed last Tuesday...Defenseman Kevin Kirisits was released last Wednesday...Forward Justin Kovacs has missed the Mallards' last nine games while on injured reserve (upper body injury) retroactive to November 13.

