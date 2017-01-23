Mallards Weekly Update: January 23, 2017

THIS WEEK

Friday, January 27, 6:35 p.m.

WesBanco Arena

Quad City Mallards vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, January 28, 6:35 p.m.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, January 29, 2:05 p.m.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Quad City

21-17-2, 44 points

4th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

Wheeling

20-14-3, 43 points

tied 4th place, North Division

Coach: Jeff Christian

Indy

13-25-3, 29 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

LAST WEEK

Monday, January 16

Tulsa 5 Quad City 3

Garrett Ladd and Shawn Bates provided a goal and an assist apiece and Wes Cunningham scored what proved to be the game winner as the Tulsa Oilers defeated the undermanned host Mallards 5-3

Friday, January 20

Quad City 5 Missouri 4 (SO)

Michael Parks provided the deciding shootout goal after scoring and adding an assist in regulation as the host Mallards rallied from a 4-1 third period deficit for a 5-4 shootout victory over the Missouri Mavericks.

Saturday, January 21

Missouri 5 Quad City 2

Carter Verhaeghe- who finished the evening with two goals and one assist- and Dane Fox- who provided the game winner and an assist- scored vital third period go-ahead goals before the host Missouri Mavericks added two late empty netters to defeat the Mallards 5-2.

Sunday, January 22

Quad City 4 Missouri 3

Chris Francis scored two goals- including the shorthanded game winner- and added an assist as the Mallards defeated the host Missouri Mavericks 4-3.

QUACK TRACKS

Weekend

The Mallards, under new interim head coach Phil Axtell, took two of three games from the Missouri Mavericks over the weekend.

First Win

Axtell Friday night earned the win in his first game after replacing Terry Ruskowski, who was relieved of his duties as head coach and general manager Friday.

Rally

The Mallards Friday night overcame a 4-1 deficit en route to their eleventh come-from-behind win of the season.

Shootout

With Friday's victory, the Mallards improved to 4-2 in the shootout on the season. They have won each of their last three shootouts.

Full Deck

With forward Sam Warning's return Saturday night from a four-game injury absence (upper body), the Mallards were finally able to dress a full lineup of 18 players after suiting up fewer than that in each of their prior six games due to injuries and call-ups. Saturday marked the first time the Mallards had iced a full set of players since they hosted Cincinnati on January 6.

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards took a season-low 15 shots on goal Saturday night. The Mallards established their previous season low when they took 20 shots December 3 in a 3-0 loss at Toledo.

First

The Mallards scored first in each of their three games over the weekend after allowing the first goal in 14 of their previous 17 games.

Third

The Mallards have been outscored 23-8 in the third period over their last ten games.

Streak Stopped

Yesterday's win in Missouri halted the Mallards' four-game away losing streak. Yesterday's victory was the Mallards' first on the road since they won in Kalamazoo 5-4 in a shootout on December 18.

Independence Day

Yesterday's win ended the Mallards' six-game regular season losing streak and eight-game overall (regular season and playoffs) losing streak at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Yesterday's win was the Mallards' first over the Mavericks on the road since they claimed a 4-3 shootout victory in Independence on March 29, 2015.

On the Road

The Mallards last weekend started a stretch of six straight road games 1-1-0.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards last Friday night completed a four-game homestand with a record of 2-2-0.

In the Red

The Mallards are four games over .500 despite having been outscored 125-118 on the season.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twelfth in the ECHL in goals against per game (3.1). They are tied for nineteenth in the ECHL in goal scoring (3.0 per game).

Parks and Wreck

Michael Parks has recorded seven points (three goals and four assists) in four games since returning from a three-game injury absence (upper body) and has piled up 19 points (ten goals and nine assists) in his last 15 games along with 25 points (14 goals and 11 assists) in his last 22 contests. He is also tied for third among ECHL rookies in goals (16).

Streak

Chris Francis is on a six-game point-scoring streak (3-5-8).

100

Sam Warning Saturday night returned to play his one hundredth career game after a four-game injury absence. By picking up an assist in that game and another yesterday, he moved into a tie with Justin Kovacs for the team lead in points (29).

Between the Pipes

Adam Vay earned wins against Missouri Friday (27 saves) and yesterday (26 saves) and has now won three straight starts. C.J. Motte made ten saves and allowed four goals in 25 minutes to pick up the win in the All-Stars' 8-7 defeat of the host Adirondack Thunder Wednesday in the ECHL All-Star Game. Motte ranks fourth in the ECHL in save percentage (.923) and sixth in goals against average (2.50).

Trifecta

Pavel Jenys scored in each of the Mallards' three games over the weekend.

First

Ned Lukacevic scored his first Mallard goal last Monday. Yesterday he picked up his first assist for the team.

Worth the Wait

Mike Monfredo yesterday scored his first goal since the Mallards' October 14 season opener against Fort Wayne.

On the Plus Side

Kevin Gibson is tied for tenth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+18).

Milestones

Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists.

Power Play

By scoring on the man advantage yesterday, Chris Francis ended an 0-for-11 power play drought as well a stretch that had seen the Mallards go 1-for-35. The Mallards rank twenty-third in the ECHL on the power play (12.9 percent).

Penalty Kill

While the Mallards have given up four goals on their foes' last ten power plays, they also scored a pair of shorthanded goals last week. Nolan LaPorte scored with the Mallards down a man Monday against Tulsa. Yesterday Francis scored the second of his two goals while the Mallards were shorthanded. LaPorte (2) and Francis (2) have accounted for four of the five shorthanded goals the Mallards have scored this season. The Mallards rank eighteenth in the league in penalty killing (82.4 percent).

Head-to-Head

The Mallards suffered a pair of 3-2 losses to Wheeling on home ice November 19 and November 20. The Mallards and Nailers will meet a total of five times. The Mallards have gone 1-3-0 against Wheeling all-time. In their only prior visit to WesBanco Arena- on October 31, 2015- the Mallards lost 2-1...The Mallards have reached the midway point of their five-game season series with the Fuel with a record of 4-1-0. They have won their first two games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Mallards have gone 7-8-0 all-time against the Fuel and have gone 2-5-0 in Indianapolis.

Ins and Outs

Forward Sam Warning returned to the Mallards' lineup Saturday night after missing four games (upper body injury)...Defenseman Kevin Gibson returned to the Mallards' Friday night after missing two games (upper body injury)...Defenseman Donnie Harris has missed the Mallards' last six games (upper body injury)...Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last 18 games (upper body injury)...Forward Alex Petan signed a professional tryout agreement with Iowa (AHL) Monday.

NEXT HOME GAME

Saturday, February 4, 7:05 p.m. Mallards vs. Rapid City

Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew

Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will perform ice clean-up duties and meet fans during the Mallards' meeting with the Rush.

ON THE AIR

Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Power Sports Performance. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net . A limited number of Mallards games will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net .

MOBILE

The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from coach Terry Ruskowski and Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.

TICKETS

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the iWireless Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.

Group Tickets

Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net .

