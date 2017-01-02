Mallards Weekly Update: January 2, 2017

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, January 4, 6:35 p.m.

iWireless Center

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Quad City Mallards

Friday, January 6, 7:05 p.m.

iWireless Center

Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Quad City Mallards

Saturday, January 7, 6:30 p.m.

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Quad City Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Quad City

18-10-2, 38 points

4th place, Central Division

Coach: Terry Ruskowski

Fort Wayne

18-9-3, 39 points

3rd place, Central Division

Coach: Gary Graham

Cincinnati

13-13-4, 30 points

5th place, South Division

Coach: Matt MacDonald

LAST WEEK

Wednesday, December 28

Quad City 3 Indy 2 (SO)

Friday, December 30

Quad City 3 Missouri 2

Saturday, December 31

Missouri 3 Quad City 2

QUACK TRACKS

Streak

Last Saturday's 3-2 loss in Missouri ended the Mallards' three-game winning streak

Splitsville

The Mallards split a home-and-home series with Missouri over the weekend. The Mallards defeated the Mavericks 3-2 on home ice last Friday before falling by the same score in Independence one night later.

Upswing

The Mallards have gone 7-2-0 in their last nine games. They have gone 11-4-1 in their last 16 games after going 7-6-1 in their first 14 outings.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards have won three straight home games and play six of their next eight on home ice.

On the Road

Last Saturday's loss in Missouri ended the Mallards' four-game road winning streak. The Mallards still boast a better record on the road (11-6-0) than at home (7-4-2).

Red Light District

The Mallards and Toledo Walleye are tied for the league lead in goals against per game (2.7). The Mallards rank seventeenth in goal scoring (3.1 per game).

Central

The Mallards twice this week will meet the team- third place Fort Wayne- they trail by just one point in the Central Division standings. The Mallards have won three straight division games and four of their last five against Central Division foes. Their lone in-division loss during that stretch was a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Komets on December 21.

Tight

Each of the Mallards' last six games (4-2-0) and nine (6-2-1) of their last ten have been decided by one goal. The Mallards have gone 11-5-2 in one-goal games on the season and are tied with Toledo for the league lead in one-goal wins.

Trailer

The Mallards have trailed in nine of their last ten games. They have gone 6-2-1 in those nine games in which they have fallen behind.

First

The Mallards have allowed the first goal in nine of their last ten games.

Happy New Year

Last Saturday's defeat was the Mallards' first New Year's Eve loss since entering the ECHL in 2014. The Mallards downed the IceMen in Evansville on December 31 in both 2015 and 2016. Prior to last weekend, the Mallards last lost on New Year's Eve as members of the Central Hockey League when they were whitewashed 4-0 by the Americans in Allen on the final evening of 2012. Each of the Mallards' last six New Year's Eve games has been played on the road. The Mallards last rang in the new year on home ice when they drubbed the Muskegon Lumberjacks 6-1 on December 31, 2009 in their lone International Hockey League campaign. All-time, the Mallards have gone 10-3-1 on New Year's Eve and 8-3-1 when spending the last night of the year away from home.

Shootout

With last Wednesday night's win over Indy, the Mallards improved to 3-2 in the shootout this season.

Eight is Enough

Nolan LaPorte matched a Mallard season best with an eight-game point-scoring streak (3-8-11) that ended last Friday night against Missouri. Kevin Gibson was the first Mallard to record points in eight straight games (November 26 through December 18) this season.

Parks and Wreck

Michael Parks- whose seven-game point-scoring streak (5-6-11) also ended last Friday night- has scored six goals in his last eight games and has produced ten goals (along with seven assists) in his last 15 games. Parks took over the team lead in goals (12) by bringing the Mallards back within one late in the third period last Saturday night in Missouri.

Clutch

Alex Petan provided the decisive goal in each of the Mallards' two wins last week. Petan scored the only goal of the shootout after the Mallards and Fuel finished overtime tied at two last Wednesday before delivering the third period game winner last Friday against Missouri.

On the Plus Side

Gibson has climbed into a tie for sixth in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+17) by posting a +14 over his last 12 games.

Rook Roll

Parks is tied for third among ECHL rookies in goals (12), just ahead of Petan (11), who is tied for seventh. Petan and LaPorte are tied for eighth among rookies in points (22). LaPorte is tied for eighth among rookies in assists (16).

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte ranks second in the ECHL in goals against average (2.25) and save percentage (.931) and is tied for seventh in wins (11). Adam Vay has won four straight starts and gone unbeaten in regulation (4-0-1) in his last five games.

Milestones

Donnie Harris played his three hundredth career game last Saturday night...Justin Kovacs played his one hundredth career game last Friday night...Mike Monfredo played his three hundredth game for the Mallards last Wednesday night. Monfredo ranks sixth in team history in game played...Chris Francis played his four hundredth career game last Wednesday night...Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists.

Special Teams

The Mallards, who have converted just two of their last 21 power plays, rank nineteenth in the ECHL on the man advantage (15.1 percent). The Mallards rank seventh in penalty killing (85.7 percent).

Head-to-Head

The Mallards have dropped four of their first five meetings with the Komets this season. The Mallards have gone 0-2-0 at home and 1-2-0 on the road against Fort Wayne. The two clubs will meet a total of 12 times. All-time, the Mallards have gone 51-53-11 against Fort Wayne... The Mallards have gone 3-1-1 against the Cyclones this season. The two clubs- who will clash a total of nine times- last met when the Mallards claimed back-to-back 4-3 overtime victories in Cincinnati December 9 and December 10. The Cyclones earned a 3-2 shootout victory on November 6 in their only prior visit to the iWireless Center this season. All time, the Mallards have gone 8-8-2 overall against Cincinnati and 3-5-2 at home against the Cyclones.

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Dylan Labbe was recalled by Iowa (AHL) yesterday...Defenseman Andrew Panzarella returned to the lineup last Saturday after serving a two-game suspension last Wednesday and Friday. Panzarella was suspended under ECHL rule #28- Supplementary Discipline- as a result of an elbowing infraction in the third period of the Mallards' December 23 game against Tulsa ...Defenseman Jake Baker was assigned to the Mallards by Manitoba (AHL) last Friday... Defenseman Donnie Harris returned to the lineup last Wednesday after missing 13 games (upper body injury)... Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last eight games (upper body injury).

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Wednesday, January 4, 6:35 p.m.- Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Early Faceoff

All Wednesday night home games this season will start at the special early faceoff time of 6:35 p.m.

Friday, January 6, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday home game.

MetroLINK College Night

The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

ON THE AIR

Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Power Sports Performance. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net . A limited number of Mallards games- including this Saturday night's game in Fort Wayne- will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net .

MOBILE

The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from coach Terry Ruskowski and Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.

TICKETS

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the iWireless Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.

Group Tickets

Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net .

-### Quad City Mallards ### -

