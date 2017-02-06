Mallards Weekly Update: February 6, 2017

THIS WEEK

Friday, February 10, 7:05 p.m.

iWireless Center

Kalamazoo Wings vs. Quad City Mallards

Saturday, February 11, 7:05 p.m.

iWireless Center

Elmira Jackals vs. Quad City Mallards

Sunday, February 12, 4:05 p.m.

iWireless Center

Elmira Jackals vs. Quad City Mallards

Quad City

25-18-2, 52 points

tied 3rd place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

Kalamazoo

22-19-4, 48 points

5th place, Central Division

Coach: Nick Bootland

Elmira

9-31-5, 23 points

6th place, North Division

Coach: Mike Duco

LAST WEEK

Tuesday, January 31

Quad City 6 Missouri 5

Pavel Jenys broke a 5-5 deadlock at 10:13 of the third period and the Mallards went on to defeat the host Missouri Mavericks 6-5.

Saturday, February 4

Quad City 5 Rapid City 3

Sam Warning produced a hat trick in just ten minutes and 17 seconds as the host Mallards raced to a 5-0 first period lead and went on to defeat the Rapid City Rush 5-3.

QUACK TRACKS

Streak

The Mallards have matched their longest winning streak of the season by winning their last four games. The Mallards previously won four in a row between October 21 and October 29 and between December 9 and December 18. The Mallards last won five consecutive games between November 27 and December 6, 2015.

Central

The Mallards are tied with the Tulsa Oilers for third place in the Central Division. The Mallards have six games in hand on the Oilers. The Mallards are four points behind the second place Fort Wayne Komets and four points ahead of fifth place Kalamazoo.

High Five

The Mallards have scored five or more goals in four straight games for the first time ten years. They last did so while winning four consecutive United Hockey League games between February 2 and February 10, 2007

23

The Mallards have scored a total of 23 goals over their last four games. This marks the first time the Mallards have scored 23 goals over a four-game stretch since they did so in the Central Hockey League between November 27 and December 6, 2013.

Axtell

The Mallards have gone 6-2-0 in eight games since interim head coach Phil Axtell took over for Terry Ruskowski behind the team's bench on January 20.

For Openers

The Mallards have not only scored the first goal in each of their last eight games, they have also scored the first two goals in each of their last six games.

First

The Mallards have outscored opponents 10-1 in the first period over their last three games, 14-2 over their last four games and 18-3 over their last six games. The first period has been the Mallards' best on the season. They have outscored opponents 48-42 in the first over their first 45 games.

Even Steven

The Mallards have scored 24 of their last 25 goals at even strength. Sam Warning's game-tying power play goal in the third period of Tuesday's win in Missouri halted a run that had seen 18 consecutive Mallard goals scored at even strength.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards Saturday began a four-game homestand and a stretch during which they will play 17 of their final 28 regular season games on home ice.

On the Road

With Tuesday's win in Missouri, the Mallards finished a six-game road trip 4-2-0.

Red Light District

In the wake of Saturday's win, the Mallards have now scored more goals (143) than they have given up (141) this season. The Mallards rank eleventh in the ECHL in goals against (3.1 per game) and seventeenth in goals scored per game (3.2).

Nickel

Saturday's five-goal first period explosion marked the first time the Mallards had scored five or more goals in one period since they scored seven times in the second period of a 9-3 Central Hockey League win over Tulsa on November 30, 2013.

January

The Mallards Tuesday in Missouri closed out their busiest month of the season with a win. The Mallards went 6-8-0 in 14 games in January.

Second

The Mallards allowed a season high 26 shots in the second period Tuesday in Missouri. The Mallards matched a team season high by allowing four goals in the second period Tuesday.

Spread the Wealth

Last Tuesday in Missouri, a season-high 13 different Mallards recorded at least one point for the second time in three games. Thirteen Mallards also notched points in the Mallards' 7-2 win over Indy on Saturday, January 28.

Parks and Wreck

Michael Parks' ten-game point-scoring streak (5-7-12) is the longest Mallard point streak this season. Parks leads the Mallards and is tied for third among ECHL rookies in goals (18).

Hat Trick

Last Saturday's hat trick was the first of Warning's career. Warning's three-goal night was the first Mallard hat trick since Olivier Archambault scored three times in a 4-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies on March 2, 2016. Warning totaled four goals and one assist in the Mallards' two wins last week.

Multiplicity

Chris Francis has recorded at least two points in each of his last four games (5-4-9) and in five of his last six games (7-5-12).

Seven-Up

Jenys has scored four goals in his last four games and seven goals in his last eight games.

Rook

Grant Arnold is on a five-game point-scoring streak (2-4-6).

On the Plus Side

Kevin Gibson has climbed into a tie for second in the ECHL in plus/minus rating (+27) by posting a +10 over his last six games. Gibson is also on a five-game point-scoring streak (1-6-7).

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte is tied for second in the ECHL in save percentage (.920) and ranks sixth in goals against average (2.57). Adam Vay has won five straight starts.

Milestones

Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists...Ned Lukacevic has 97 career ECHL assists...Brady Brassart has played 192 career games...Chris Francis has scored 92 career ECHL goals

Power Play

The Mallards have converted one of their last 13 power plays, two of their last 27 and three of their last 49. The Mallards rank twenty-fifth in the ECHL on the power play (12.6 percent).

Penalty Kill

The Mallards have survived nine of their opponents' last ten power plays. The Mallards rank twentieth in the league in penalty killing (81.0 percent).

Head-to-Head

Friday's game will be the fourth of eight between the Mallards and Wings. The Mallards have gone 2-0-1 against Kalamazoo this season. The Mallards suffered a 3-2 shootout loss on December 7 in their only prior home game against the Wings. The Mallards have gone 4-2-1 overall against Kalamazoo and 2-1-1 on home ice against the Wings since the two clubs renewed their rivalry last season. Prior to last year, the Mallards had not faced Kalamazoo since 2007. The Mallards and Wings competed against each other in the United Hockey League between 2000 and 2007. The Mallards went 24-19-7 in 50 meetings with the Wings over those seven seasons. They went 14-9-5 at home against Kalamazoo...The Mallards and Jackals this weekend meet for the first time ever. This weekend's tilts are the only two games the Mallards will play against Elmira this season.

Ins and Outs

The Mallards today acquired forward Josh MacDonald from Rapid City in exchange for defenseman Mike Monfredo and future considerations...Alex Petan signed a professional tryout agreement with Iowa (AHL) Thursday...The Mallards acquired defenseman Alexander Kuqali from Florida in exchange for the ECHL rights to Jake Baker Tuesday... Defenseman Mike Wilson has missed the Mallards' last 23 games (upper body injury).

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Friday, February 10, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Kalamazoo Wings

KWQC-TV6 Mallards Replica Jersey Giveaway

The first 1,000 fans 13 and older who arrive for the Mallards' match-up with the Wings will receive Mallards replica jerseys courtesy of KWQC-TV6.

$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday home game.

MetroLINK College Night

The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana Riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Saturday, February 11, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Elmira Jackals

Princess and Pirate Night

Young fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite animated princesses or pirates when attending the Mallards' game against the Jackals. Fans can purchase four tickets for next Saturday's game, four princess or pirate t-shirts and four ice cream cones for just $75 by calling the Mallards' business office at 309-277-1364. In addition, the Frozen princesses, who have proven highly popular at the iWireless Center in seasons past, will make a return appearance at Saturday's game.

Sunday, February 12, 4:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Elmira Jackals

$1 Kids Tickets

Fans can purchase a $1 ticket to Sunday's game for a child 12 and under with the accompanying purchase of an adult ticket.

Skate with the Mallards

Bring your skates and join the Mallards on the ice after the game.

ON THE AIR

Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Power Sports Performance. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net . A limited number of Mallards games will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net .

MOBILE

The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.

TICKETS

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the iWireless Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.

Group Tickets

Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net .

