Mallards Weekly Update: December 26, 2016

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, December 28, 6:35 p.m.

iWireless Center

Indy Fuel vs. Quad City Mallards

Friday, December 30, 7:05 p.m.

iWireless Center

Missouri Mavericks vs. Quad City Mallards

Saturday, December 31, 7:05 p.m.

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Quad City Mallards vs. Missouri Mavericks

Quad City

16-9-2, 34 points

4th place, Central Division

Coach: Terry Ruskowski

Indy

8-17-2, 18 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

Missouri

11-12-5, 27 points

5th place, Mountain Division

Coach: John-Scott Dickson

LAST WEEK

Wednesday, December 21

Fort Wayne 4 Quad City 3

Friday, December 23

Quad City 4 Tulsa 3

QUACK TRACKS

Splitsville

The Mallards rebounded with a 4-3 victory over Tulsa last Friday after a 4-3 loss to Fort Wayne two nights earlier had halted the Mallards' four-game winning streak and five-game (4-0-1) regulation unbeaten streak.

Upswing

In addition to suffering only one regulation defeat in their last seven games (5-1-1), the Mallards have endured just two regulation losses in their in their last nine games (6-2-1) and just three in their last 13 games (9-3-1).

Rally

The Mallards have trailed in each of their last six games and last Friday rallied to win for the fifth time in those six outings. The Mallards scored four straight goals to overcome a 2-0 deficit en route to their eighth come-from-behind win of the season. Last Friday's contest was also the fifth consecutive game in which the Mallards have allowed the first goal.

Streak

The four-game winning streak that ended with last Wednesday's loss to Fort Wayne matched the Mallards' longest winning streak of the season. The Mallards first won four in a row between October 21 and October 29. The five-game regulation unbeaten streak that was halted last Wednesday was the Mallards' longest of the campaign. Last Wednesday evening's defeat was the Mallards' first loss since they fell to the Kalamazoo Wings 3-2 in a shootout on December 7 and their first regulation setback since they were blanked 3-0 by the Walleye in Toledo on December 3.

Home Sweet Home

The Mallards this week complete a four-game homestand. They have gone 1-1-0 over the first wo games of that homestand. Last Friday's win was the Mallards' first on home ice since they defeated the Indy Fuel 4-3 in a shootout on November 25. The Mallards had gone 0-1-1 in their two home tilts prior to last Friday's victory.

On the Road

The Mallards have won four straight road games. They boast a better record on the road (11-5-0) than at home (5-4-2).

Tight

Six of the Mallards' last seven games have been decided by one goal. The Mallard have gone 4-1-1 in those six games and are now 9-4-2 in one-goal games on the season.

Central

Wednesday night's game against Indy will be the Mallards' fifth straight against a Central Division opponent. The Mallards have started that stretch 3-1-0 and have gone 9-5-1 against division foes on the season.

Friendly(?) Rivalry

The Mallards (36) and Oilers (54) last Friday combined for 90 penalty minutes, a season high for a game in which the Mallards have been involved. Last Friday's game also produced eight fighting majors, another Mallard season high.

Happy New Year

The Mallards Friday night will play on New Year's Eve for the third time in as many seasons since entering the ECHL. The Mallards defeated the IceMen in Evansville on December 31 each of the last two years. The Mallards last lost on New Year's Eve as members of the Central Hockey League when they were whitewashed 4-0 by the Americans in Allen on December 31, 2012. By the time the Mallards close out 2016 Saturday night in Independence, each of their last six New Year's Eve games will have been played on the road. The Mallards last rang in the new year on home ice when they drubbed the Muskegon Lumberjacks 6-1 on December 31, 2009 in their lone International Hockey League campaign. All-time, the Mallards have gone 10-2-1 on New Year's Eve and 8-2-1 when spending the final night of the year away from home.

Scrooges

The Mallards are tied with Alaska for second place in the ECHL in goals against per game. The Mallards trail league-leading South Carolina by the narrowest of margins. The Mallards (and Aces) have allowed 74 goals over 27 games- an average of 2.74 per game- while the Stingrays have conceded 71 goals over 26 games for an average of 2.73 per contest.

Red Light District

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games. The Mallards rank sixteenth in the ECHL in goals per game (3.1).

Rook Roll

Rookie Nolan LaPorte piled up three assists last Friday against Tulsa to match Mallard seasons highs for points and assists in one game, set a single game career high in assists, take over the team lead in assists (16) and extend his point-scoring streak (2-8-10) to seven games. LaPorte has recorded 16 points (four goals and 12 assists) in his last 12 games after collecting just five points (one goal and four assists) in his first 14 games.

Parks and Wreck

By scoring once and added two assists last Friday, Michael Parks matched a team season high for points in one game, set a single game career high for points, took over sole possession of the team lead in goals (11) and extended his point-scoring streak to six games (5-5-10). Parks has totaled 15 points- including nine goals- in his last 12 games.

Streaking

Kevin Gibson's eight-game point-scoring streak (1-9-10) and seven-game assist streak (nine assists) ended last Wednesday night. Both streaks are not only Mallard season bests but also the longest such streaks of Gibson's career.

On the Plus Side

Gibson has posted a plus/minus rating of +13 over his last ten games and is now tied for seventh in the ECHL in plus/minus at +16 on the season.

Between the Pipes

C.J. Motte, who last Wednesday against Fort Wayne allowed four goals in a game for the first time this season, is tied for the ECHL lead in goals against average (2.22), ranks third in save percentage (.933) and is tied for seventh in wins (10). Adam Vay has won three straight starts and is unbeaten in regulation (3-0-1) in his last four games.

Milestones

Chris Francis scored his one hundredth career goal last Wednesday night against Fort Wayne. Francis' next game will be the four hundredth of his career...Grant Arnold scored his first career goal last Wednesday night against Fort Wayne...Mike Monfredo's next game will be his three hundredth for the Mallards. Monfredo ranks sixth in team history in career games played... Mike Wilson has 198 career regular season assists... Justin Kovacs has played 98 career games...Donnie Harris has played 297 career games.

Shorties

The Mallards neither scored nor allowed a shorthanded goal last Friday against Tulsa after shorthanded goals had been scored in the third period of each of their prior four games. The Mallards gave up shorthanded goals in three straight games before Francis scored shorthanded for the Mallards last Wednesday against Fort Wayne. The Mallards have produced three shorthanded goals this season and have given up five.

Power Play

The Mallards converted one of their club season-high nine power plays last Friday against Tulsa. The Mallards rank nineteenth in the ECHL on the man advantage (15.5 percent).

Penalty Kill

The Mallards, who allowed one power play goal in each of their two games last week, now rank sixth in the league in penalty killing (85.7 percent).

Head-to-Head

The Mallards have started their ten-game season series with the Fuel with three straight wins, including the November 25 shootout victory in their only prior home game against Indy. The Mallards have gone 6-7-0 all-time against the Fuel and have gone 4-2-0 at home... The Mallards won the first of their ten meetings with the Mavericks this season 2-1 on home ice on October 26 after going without a victory- 0-4-1- in five games against Missouri last season. That win was the Mallards' first over the Mavs since a 4-3 shootout victory on March 29, 2015 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The October 26 triumph was also the Mallards' first over the Mavericks in regulation since a 4-2 road conquest of Missouri on February 28, 2015. In between the Mavs had gone nine games without a regulation loss to the Mallards, a stretch during which the Mallards had gone 2-6-1. All-time, the Mallards have gone 24-28-7 against the Mavericks: 10-11-5 at home and 14-17-2 on the road.

Ins and Outs

Defenseman Donnie Harris has missed the Mallards' last 13 games (upper body injury).

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Wednesday, December 28, 6:35 p.m.- Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Report Card Night

Each child or parent who presents a report card with an "A" or other exemplary grade at the iWireless Center box office will receive a free ticket to the Mallards' game against the Fuel.

Early Faceoff

All Wednesday night home games this season will start at the special early faceoff time of 6:35 p.m.

Friday, December 30, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Missouri Mavericks

KWQC-TV6 Mallards Scarf Giveaway

The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive free Mallards scarves courtesy of KWQC-TV6.

$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday home game.

MetroLINK College Night

The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

