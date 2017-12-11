Mallards Weekly Update: December 11, 2017

News Release

Thursday, December 14, 6:05 p.m.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

Quad City Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, December 15, 6:35 p.m.

U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati

Quad City Mallards vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, December 16, 6:35 p.m.

U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati

Quad City Mallards vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Quad City

8-12-1, 17 points

tied 6th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

Indy

7-10-3, 17 points

tied 6th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

Cincinnati

12-9-1, 25 points

3rd place, Central Division

Coach: Matt MacDonald

LAST WEEK

Friday, December 8

Kalamazoo 5 Quad City 2

Tyler Biggs scored two goals including the game winner as the host Kalamazoo Wings defeated the Mallards 5-2.

Saturday, December 9

Fort Wayne 5 Quad City 3

Mason Baptista's shorthanded goal broke a 3-3 third period tie and the host Fort Wayne Komets went on to claim a wild 5-3 win over the Mallards.

QUACK TRACKS

Back-to-Back

The Mallards suffered consecutive losses in Kalamazoo and Fort Wayne last weekend.

Busy

The Mallards this week play three games in three days for the third time this season. They will play three times in as many days a total of nine times this season.

On the Road

The Mallards have gone 2-4-0 over the first six games of a stretch of nine straight on the road.

Central

The Mallards have gone 2-3-0 over the first five games of a run that will see them play 14 straight and 20 of 21 against division opponents.

Leaving Home

The Mallards next play at home when they return to the TaxSlayer Center to face the Komets next Wednesday

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-seventh in the ECHL in goals per game (2.3).

First

The Mallards have scored the first goal in each of their last five games.

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards set season lows for shots in one game (16) and one period (three in the first) Saturday in Fort Wayne.

Outside the Box

The Mallards average the fewest penalty minutes (9.1) per game in the ECHL.

Goal-ie

Mallard goaltender C.J. Motte scored the opening goal of Saturday's game in Fort Wayne. With a delayed penalty in effect against the Mallards and the Komet net emptied of goaltender Michael Houser for an extra attacker, Jamie Schaafsma's centering pass went awry and caromed out of the Mallard zone and all the way down the ice into the unguarded Fort Wayne goal one minute, 32 seconds into the game. It was ruled Motte was the last Mallard to touch the puck before it crossed the Komet goal line. Motte is the first goaltender in Mallards history to be credited with a goal.

Welcome Back

Chris Francis played his first game of the season Friday in Kalamazoo and marked the occasion by scoring the Mallards' first goal. He followed up with an assist Saturday Fort Wayne. Francis, who signed with the Mallards' November 27, missed the first nineteen games of the campaign after suffering an upper body injury in the offseason. Francis finished last season tied for the Mallard lead in points (60).

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob (0-15-15) is tied for second among rookies and tied for fourth among defensemen in assists and has recorded 14 assists in his last 15 games.

Mac Attack

Josh MacDonald (5-6-11) has seven points (four goals and three assists) in his last seven games. MacDonald scored in each of the Mallards' two games last weekend.

Between the Pipes

Motte started both of last weekend's games after fellow netminder Ivan Kulbakov was recalled from the Mallards by the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters last Thursday. Motte stopped 33 shots Friday in Kalamazoo and made 34 saves the following evening in Fort Wayne.

Milestones

Tristan King has 94 career goals...Garrett Klotz has 987 career regular season penalty minutes.

Special Teams

The Mallards allowed two shorthanded goals Saturday- Schaafsma added a late empty netter during a Mallard power play after Baptista provided the third period tie breaker with the Komets down a man- and have now surrendered five this season. The Mallards rank fourteenth in the ECHL on the power play (16.7 percent) and nineteenth in penalty killing (81.8 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards have gone 3-1-0 against Indy this season. On December 1 the Mallards dropped a 3-1 decision while making their only prior visit of the season to Indianapolis. The Mallards will meet Indy 11 times this season. All-time the Mallards have gone 13-11-0 against the Fuel overall and 4-8-0 on the road...This weekend's games will be the second and third this season between the Mallards and Cyclones. Cincinnati won the opener of the nine-game season series between the two clubs 5-2 on November 14 at U.S. Bank Arena. All-time, the Mallards have gone 9-12-2 overall against the Cyclones and 6-5-1 in Cincinnati

Ins and Outs

Jake Reed was released yesterday after signing with the Mallards as an emergency backup goaltender Friday ...Goaltender Ivan Kulbakov was recalled by Cleveland (AHL) Thursday...Goaltender Branden Komm was traded to Manchester Wednesday in exchange for financial considerations...The Mallards acquired defenseman Jake Bolton from Florida Tuesday to complete the trade that sent forward Nolan LaPorte to Florida in July in exchange for future considerations.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Wednesday, December 20, 6:35 p.m.- Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

$1 Beers

Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday night home games.

Friday, December 22, 7:05 p.m.- Mallards vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Mallards Winter Cap Giveaway Presented KWQC-TV6

The first 1,000 fans through the TaxSlayer Center's doors will receive free Mallards winter caps courtesy of KWQC-TV6.

Skate with Santa

Fans can bring their skates and join Kris Kringle on the ice just days before Christmas.

$2 Dogs/$2 Beers presented by 97X

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game.

MetroLINK College Night

The Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

ON THE AIR

Fox Sports Radio 1230 is the radio home of Mallards Hockey Presented by Genesis Orthopedic Hospital. Mallards games broadcast on AM 1230 also stream live online at www.wfxn.net . A limited number of Mallards games- including Sunday's match-up with Cincinnati- will not air on Fox Sports Radio 1230 due to conflicts with University of Illinois basketball and football and Green Bay Packer football. ECHL-TV pay-per-view video webcasts and free audio webcasts of all Mallards games are also available at myqcmallards.net .

MOBILE

The Mallards' official mobile app is now available free for both Apple and Android. The app features a wide array of exclusive content, including behind the scenes video, breaking news and scoring alerts, interviews and video messages from Mallards players, instant access to live scores, stats and standings and special offers from the team and from Mallards partners.

TICKETS

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season contests are now available. Fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net for more information about tickets. Single game tickets are also available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, at Ticketmaster outlets, through www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on game days from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the second period.

Holiday 4 Pack

Just in time for Christmas, the Mallards' Holiday 4 Pack is now available! Fans who purchase Holiday 4 Packs get four center ice tickets, two Mo Mallard plush toys and a $10 Fresh Blends gift card all for $100. To order your Holiday 4 Pack or for more information, fans can contact the Mallards at 309-277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net .

Flock 5 Pack

Fans who purchase the Flock 5 Pack save while getting two tickets for five of the Mallards' biggest nights of the season: Marvel Night on Friday, January 19; Pink in the Rink on Saturday, February 10; Puck N' Paws on Sunday, March 4; the Mallards Draw String Bag Giveaway on Friday, March 16; and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 7. More information on the Flock 5 Pack is available by contacting the Mallards at 309-277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net.

Group Tickets

Groups of ten or more receive savings off the walk-up price and a host of group benefits. Mallards group tickets are a great fit for youth organizations, friends, co-workers, family groups, religious groups, school functions and business events. For more group ticket information, fans can contact the Mallards at (309) 277-1364 or info@myqcmallards.net .

