Mallards Victorious in Game 2 of Doubleheader

News Release

Rockford, Ill.- The Madison Mallards (10-11) hung on to win 6-3 over the Rockford Rivets (13-8) in the second game of a split doubleheader on Tuesday night. Seeking revenge after a 14 inning loss earlier in the day, the Mallards fought for a win in a game that started three hours after the first game of the day ended and was played in a different state.

The night cap at Rockford began as a pitchers duel. Madison's Matt Horkey (UNC-Charlotte) and Rockford's Lukas Veinbergs both dominated the opposition's lineup throughout the first four innings. Horkey even had a perfect game bid still intact halfway through the fifth inning. A double from Neal Tyrell broke the silence for Rockford. Horkey would exit the game after 5.2 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk.

The offensive stalemate ended when Madison jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. Rockford would answer back in the bottom of the sixth with two runs of their own to knot the game at 2-2. Mitch Vogrin (Illinois State) replaced Horkey on bump for Madison in the sixth and held the Rivets to no runs on two hits until the eighth inning. Dom Savino (Albany) finished off the Rivets in the bottom of the ninth, as the Madison bullpen continues to improve.

The Mallards immediately responded to the two-run sixth from the Rivets with a three-run seventh inning. Two of those runs came off the bat of Thomas Smart (Oakton). Smart led the way offensively for Madison with a 3 for 4 effort at the plate, two RBI and a double. Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) added some selfless play with three RBI. Camacho's RBIs came from a walk, a sac fly, and a ground out to shortstop. The Mallards took advantage of poor accuracy from the Rockford pitching staff, as a run scored from a wild pitch, and both of Smart's RBI were walked on base.

The Mallards 6-3 win over Rockford was the closest contest that Madison has been victorious in this season. Tomorrow they will play the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (8-12) in an away game that starts at 6:35 PM. Catch all the live action on 106.7 FM 1670 AM The ZONE.

