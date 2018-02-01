MALLARDS VANQUISH CYCLONES

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - Gergo Nagy broke loose for a goal and two assists, Triston Grant scored what proved to be the game winner in the third period and C.J. Motte made 36 saves as the host Quad City Mallards (12-25-4) defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones (22-18-2) 4-3 Wednes day night .

The Mallards held off a Cyclone rally after jumping out to a 3-0 lead. It was during a power play that Ryan McGrath started the Quad City onslaught by scoring from the slot at 6:09 of the first period. Brayden Low finished off a 3-on-2 rush to stretch the Mallard lead to 2-0 at 17:49 of the first.

Nagy extended the gap to 3-0 on a clean breakaway at 7:55 of the second period but just over three minutes later Justin Danforth would launch the Cincinnati comeback bid. Danforth's power play blast from the right wing got the Cyclones on the scoreboard for the first time at 10:59 of the second. At 14:24 Rob De Fulviis brought Cincinnati within one by swooping in front of the Mallard net and lifting a backhander home.

Grant responded for the Mallards from the left wing circle at 4:35 of the third period. That goal loomed even larger after Mike Barrett converted Jesse Schultz's centering pass and brought the Cyclones within one for a second time at 14:27 of the third but Motte and the Mallards would protect the 4-3 lead the rest of the way.

