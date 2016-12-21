Mallards Twentieth Season Celebration Continues with Alumni Weekend
December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards' celebration of the team's twentieth season will continue when past Mallard greats are welcomed back for an alumni weekend January 13 and January 14 at the iWireless Center.
Mallards alumni will be honored before the Flock faces off with the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Former Mallards will meet fans and sign autographs during that game. After that contest, the Mallards will team with Harris Pizza to welcome both Mallards legends and fans to a special postgame event at the iWireless Center.
Mallards greats of the past will return to the ice for an alumni game on Saturday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. before the current edition of the Mallards meets the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05 p.m. that evening. Tickets to the Mallards-Komets clash will also be good for the alumni game.
The fans of the Quad Cities will have ample opportunity to salute returning Mallards over alumni weekend. In honor of the Mallards' longstanding partnership with Genesis Health System, the club has teamed with Genesis to open the entire iWireless Center upper bowl for the January 14 game.
The second evening of alumni weekend will double as a Genesis appreciation night: Genesis will distribute tickets to the opened sections of the upper bowl to its employees and patients. The annual jersey auction to benefit the Genesis Foundation will also be part of the festivities after the game on January 14.
The alumni weekend schedule (subject to change):
Friday, January 13
Pregame: Mallards alumni introduced before Mallards' game against Indy
7:05 p.m.: Mallards vs. Indy Fuel
7:30 p.m.: Mallards alumni meet fans, sign autographs on iWireless Center concourse
Postgame: Mallards alumni join fans for postgame event in iWireless Center conference center
Saturday, January 14
4:30 p.m.: Mallards alumni game, sponsored by Genesis Health System
7:05 p.m.: Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets
This season also marks the twentieth anniversary of the Mallards' first championship, the 1996-97 Colonial Cup triumph. The Mallards would go on to reclaim the Colonial Cup in both 1998 and 2001. Though the Mallards first brought professional hockey to the Quad Cities 22 years ago, the current campaign is the twentieth for the Flock- the American Hockey League's Quad City Flames took the ice in 2007-08 and 2008-09 before the Mallards made their return in 2009-10.
Tickets for the alumni weekend games- and all Mallards regular season home games- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000 . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016
- ECHL Transactions - December 21 - ECHL
- Mallards Twentieth Season Celebration Continues with Alumni Weekend - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs and SNHU Arena to Host Blood Drive - Manchester Monarchs
- Rockford Reassigns Hildebrand to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Receive Keevin Cutting from Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Announce Time Change for December 31 Game vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Johnny McInnis Joins Reading - Reading Royals
- Eric Faille Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Reading Royals V Manchester Monarchs (Wednesday, - Reading Royals
- THUNDER DONATE $1,780 TO FAMILY OF JOSHUA DEMAREST - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 12.21 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Special Teams Carry the Americans to a 6-3 Win over Tulsa - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.