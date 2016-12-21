Mallards Twentieth Season Celebration Continues with Alumni Weekend

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards' celebration of the team's twentieth season will continue when past Mallard greats are welcomed back for an alumni weekend January 13 and January 14 at the iWireless Center.

Mallards alumni will be honored before the Flock faces off with the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Former Mallards will meet fans and sign autographs during that game. After that contest, the Mallards will team with Harris Pizza to welcome both Mallards legends and fans to a special postgame event at the iWireless Center.

Mallards greats of the past will return to the ice for an alumni game on Saturday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. before the current edition of the Mallards meets the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05 p.m. that evening. Tickets to the Mallards-Komets clash will also be good for the alumni game.

The fans of the Quad Cities will have ample opportunity to salute returning Mallards over alumni weekend. In honor of the Mallards' longstanding partnership with Genesis Health System, the club has teamed with Genesis to open the entire iWireless Center upper bowl for the January 14 game.

The second evening of alumni weekend will double as a Genesis appreciation night: Genesis will distribute tickets to the opened sections of the upper bowl to its employees and patients. The annual jersey auction to benefit the Genesis Foundation will also be part of the festivities after the game on January 14.

The alumni weekend schedule (subject to change):

Friday, January 13

Pregame: Mallards alumni introduced before Mallards' game against Indy

7:05 p.m.: Mallards vs. Indy Fuel

7:30 p.m.: Mallards alumni meet fans, sign autographs on iWireless Center concourse

Postgame: Mallards alumni join fans for postgame event in iWireless Center conference center

Saturday, January 14

4:30 p.m.: Mallards alumni game, sponsored by Genesis Health System

7:05 p.m.: Mallards vs. Fort Wayne Komets

This season also marks the twentieth anniversary of the Mallards' first championship, the 1996-97 Colonial Cup triumph. The Mallards would go on to reclaim the Colonial Cup in both 1998 and 2001. Though the Mallards first brought professional hockey to the Quad Cities 22 years ago, the current campaign is the twentieth for the Flock- the American Hockey League's Quad City Flames took the ice in 2007-08 and 2008-09 before the Mallards made their return in 2009-10.

Tickets for the alumni weekend games- and all Mallards regular season home games- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000 . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

