Mallards Team with Genesis for Pink in the Rink

February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards will team with Genesis Health System for Pink in the Rink, starting with an ice painting event at the TaxSlayer Center Wednesday and continuing when the Mallards wear special edition pink jerseys during their home games Friday and Saturday nights. The Mallards begin a busy week at the TaxSlayer Center tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. with the resumption of a game against the Tulsa Oilers that started on November 17 but was suspended during the second period.

Fans are invited to stop by the TaxSlayer Center between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday to paint the name of a loved one affected by cancer on the ice in pink. Those names will remain in the ice for the Mallards' games Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel and Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Mallards will hit the newly painted ice for their games against Indy and Fort Wayne wearing one-of-a-kind pink sweaters presented by Genesis that will go up for bid in a live auction immediately following Saturday night's match-up with the Komets. Auction proceeds will benefit the Genesis Health Services Foundation. Mallards jersey auctions have raised better than $800,000 for Genesis Health System charities over the last two decades.

Susan G. Komen, Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative are among the nonprofit organizations who have joined with the Mallards, Genesis Health System and KWQC-TV6 for the Pink in the Rink effort and the Mallards have implemented a special ticket offer for the games Friday and Saturday to benefit those organizations. A portion of the proceeds from lower bowl (horseshoe) tickets purchased by calling the Mallards at 309-277-1327 will be donated to Susan G. Komen, Gilda's Club and the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.

Friday night is also $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night presented by 97X. $2 hot dogs and beers are available at TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, Friday is another MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Admission to tomorrow night's resumed game is free. Action was halted with 12:08 remaining in the second period on November 17 in order for Oilers coach Rob Murray to receive medical attention. The game will be picked up tomorrow night from that point with the Oilers leading 2-1.

Tickets for this weekend's games- and all Mallards regular season home games- are also now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000 ) and ticketmaster.com . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.