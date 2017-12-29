Mallards Team with Falbo Bros Pizza for Report Card Night

December 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards
News Release
Free Tickets for "A's" Saturday; $2 Dogs/$2 Beers Return Friday
MOLINE, Ill. - T he Quad City Mallards will team with Falbo Bros Pizza to honor academic achievement with Report Card Night when the Mallards meet the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the Tax Slayer Center. The Mallards will kick of the weekend with $2 Dog B/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X when they host the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday evening at 7:05 p.m.
Parents or children who present a report card with an "A" or other exemplary grade at the TaxSlayer Center box office will receive a free ticket to Saturday's Report Card Night game.
Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, the Mallards have once again this season partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.
Tickets for this weekend's contests and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com.
The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
