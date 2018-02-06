Mallards Sign Pair from American Conference

February 6, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of a pair of players from the American Athletic Conference. Infielders Carson Ragsdale (South Florida) and Christian Fedko (UConn) will both be headed to Madison after their spring seasons.

Ragsdale, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Wesley Chapel, Florida, has experience both on the mound and at first base. During his freshman season at South Florida, Ragsdale appeared in nine games and racked up 16 strikeouts while allowing opposing batters to hit only .262. Despite only totaling four at bats last spring with the Bulls, Ragsdale has a history of success at the dish as he batted .412 and was named first-team All-State following his senior season at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School.

Fedko, a 5-foot-11 freshman from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, is about to begin his first season with the Huskies in Storrs, Connecticut. Last spring Fedko was ranked as the second best third baseman in Pennsylvania by PerfectGame and was named the 12th best player in the state overall. According to MaxPreps, Fedko posted an impressive .549 batting average over his four years at Vincentian Academy in Pittsburgh. Fedko tallied 20 career homers and 91 RBI through 72 total games. Fedko will join the Mallards after being exposed to college competition this spring with the Huskies.

The East Coast duo of Ragsdale and Fedko will have the opportunity to prove themselves at their respective schools this spring and gain even more experience playing every day during their summer at the Duck Pond.

Madison Mallards group and season ticket packages are now on sale. If interested in bringing a group out or purchasing a ticket package please call the ticket office at 608-246-4277 and a group representative will be available to help.

Single-game tickets for all Mallards home games will go on sale Saturday, April 28th.

