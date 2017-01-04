Mallards Sign Goaltender Milliron

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have signed goaltender Tanner Milliron to a standard player contract, the Mallards announced today.

Milliron, a 24-year old rookie, rejoins the Mallards from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts after participating in the Mallards' training camp in October. Milliron, who has gone 6-7-1 in 15 games with Evansville, is tied for the SPHL lead in shutouts (two), ranks third in minutes played (842:14), is tied for sixth in save percentage (.920) and is tied for seventh in goals against average (2.49) and wins.

Milliron last season was named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team for the second year in a row after going 14-7-5 with a 1.83 goals against average and a .928 save percentage in 26 games as a senior at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The 6' 4", 196-pound New Richmond, Wisconsin, native finished third in Division III in shutouts (four) and minutes played (1609:19).

In four seasons as a Falcon, Milliron went 38-16-29 in 65 games while posting a 1.99 goals against average, a .927 save percentage and eight shutouts. Milliron backstopped River Falls to the 2015 WIAC tournament title after winning the regular season conference crown in 2013-14.

Milliron spent three seasons in the junior ranks before beginning his college career. He suited up for the North American Hockey League's Springfield Jr. Blues and Austin Bruins, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League's Kerry Island Islanders and the Superior International Junior Hockey League's Wisconsin Wilderness.

The Mallards return to action on home ice tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets. This evening's game and all Mallards Wednesday night home games this season face off at the special early start time of 6:35.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including tonight's game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.