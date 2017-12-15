Mallards Send Komm to Manchester

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have traded goaltender Branden Komm to the Manchester Monarchs in exchange for financial considerations, the Mallards announced.

Komm, 26, started one game for the Mallards after joining the team in a November 7 trade with the Idaho Steelheads. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Williamsville, New York native stopped 26 shots on November 19 in a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks. Between the Mallards and Steelheads, Komm has posted a 2.96 goals against average and a .891 save percentage while going 0-3-2 in five games this season.

Komm has gone 33-32-9 with a 2.78 goals against average, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts over four professional seasons spent entirely in the ECHL. Komm played four years at Bentley University before turning pro and was the Falcons' workhorse in goal each of his final three collegiate seasons. He went 47-50-13 while turning in a 2.67 goals against average, a .919 save percentage and five shutouts in 115 career collegiate games.

The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

