Mallards Send Komm to Manchester

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have traded goaltender Branden Komm to the Manchester Monarchs in exchange for financial considerations, the Mallards announced today.

Komm, 26, started one game for the Mallards after joining the team in a November 7 trade with the Idaho Steelheads. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Williamsville, New York native stopped 26 shots on November 19 in a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks. Between the Mallards and Steelheads, Komm has posted a 2.96 goals against average and a .891 save percentage while going 0-3-2 in five games this season.

Komm has gone 33-32-9 with a 2.78 goals against average, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts over four professional seasons spent entirely in the ECHL. Komm played four years at Bentley University before turning pro and was the Falcons' workhorse in goal each of his final three collegiate seasons. He went 47-50-13 while turning in a 2.67 goals against average, a .919 save percentage and five shutouts in 115 career collegiate games.

The Mallards return to action Friday night on the road against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets. Fans can enjoy $1 10-ounce beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during all Mallards Wednesday home games this season.

Tickets for the December 20 contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000 ) and ticketmaster.com.


