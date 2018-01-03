Mallards Send Francis to Orlando

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have sent forward Chris Francis to the Orlando Solar Bears to complete the September trade that brought forward Tristan King to the Mallards in exchange for future considerations, the Mallards announced to today. The Solar Bears have, in turn, traded Francis to the Wheeling Nailers.

Francis, 28, scored three goals and added three assists in 11 games after signing with the Mallards November 27. The 5-foot-9, 189-pound Las Vegas native missed the first 19 games of the season after suffering an upper body injury in the offseason.

Last season, Francis scored 27 goals and added 33 assists to total 60 points in 63 games. Francis returned to North America with the Mallards last season after spending 2015-16 with Alba Volan Szekesfehervar, a Hungarian club that competes in the predominantly Austrian Erste Bank Eishockey Liga. Francis previously skated in the ECHL for the Alaska Aces and Las Vegas Wranglers. He joined the Aces in 2014-15 after spending most of his first four professional seasons in his hometown with the Wranglers.

Orlando has traded Francis to Wheeling along with forward Michael Turner and future considerations in exchange for forward Hunter Fejes.

The Mallards return to action on the road Friday night against the Wichita Thunder. The Mallards next play at home Friday night, January 12 at 7:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel. January 12 also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from TaxSlayer Center concession stands during every Friday home game. In addition, t he Mallards have partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for the January 12 contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone ( 1-800-745-3000 ) and ticketmaster.com . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

