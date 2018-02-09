Mallards Secure Pair of Infielders

February 9, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of a pair of infielders for the 2018 season. Garrett Kueber (Austin Peay) and Tyler Plantier (Richmond) will both be joining the Mallards after their spring collegiate seasons.

Kueber, a 5-foot-9 junior from Chatsworth, California, will bring plenty of experience to the Mallards roster. Kueber is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign at Moorpark College in California when he batted .358 and posted a .469 OBP. His performance earned All-Western State Conference honors and he was also the league's gold glove award winner. Kueber will spend his first season at Austin Peay this spring and will look to break into the starting lineup after having success at the junior college level.

Plantier, a 6-foot-3 graduate student from Poway, California, is also set to start his first season with a new team. Plantier played a pair of seasons at the University of California-San Diego before transferring to Richmond for the 2018 campaign. In 2016 at UC-San Diego Plantier led the Tritons with 34 RBI while playing in 47 games. Plantier owned the teams longest reached base streak of the 2016 season by reaching in 17 straight games. Plantier will look to spark Richmond's roster this spring to improve a squad that finished towards the bottom of the Atlantic 10 Conference last spring.

Together, Kueber and Plantier both have shown promise at the collegiate level and will have an opportunity to make an impact at their new programs this spring. The pair will both arrive in Madison with plenty of valuable experience under their belts.

The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of a pair of infielders for the 2018 season. Garrett Kueber (Austin Peay) and Tyler Plantier (Richmond) will both be joining the Mallards after their spring collegiate seasons.

Kueber, a 5-foot-9 junior from Chatsworth, California, will bring plenty of experience to the Mallards roster. Kueber is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign at Moorpark College in California when he batted .358 and posted a .469 OBP. His performance earned All-Western State Conference honors and he was also the league's gold glove award winner. Kueber will spend his first season at Austin Peay this spring and will look to break into the starting lineup after having success at the junior college level.

Plantier, a 6-foot-3 graduate student from Poway, California, is also set to start his first season with a new team. Plantier played a pair of seasons at the University of California-San Diego before transferring to Richmond for the 2018 campaign. In 2016 at UC-San Diego Plantier led the Tritons with 34 RBI while playing in 47 games. Plantier owned the teams longest reached base streak of the 2016 season by reaching in 17 straight games. Plantier will look to spark Richmond's roster this spring to improve a squad that finished towards the bottom of the Atlantic 10 Conference last spring.

Together, Kueber and Plantier both have shown promise at the collegiate level and will have an opportunity to make an impact at their new programs this spring. The pair will both arrive in Madison with plenty of valuable experience under their belts.

Madison Mallards group and season ticket packages are now on sale. If interested in bringing a group out or purchasing a ticket package please call the ticket office at 608-246-4277 and a group representative will be available to help.

Single-game tickets for all Mallards home games will go on sale Saturday, April 28th.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Northwoods League Stories from February 9, 2018

Mallards Secure Pair of Infielders - Madison Mallards

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.