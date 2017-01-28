Mallards Roll in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Chris Francis- who added an assist- and Pavel Jenys scored two goals apiece as the Quad City Mallards (22-18-2) rolled past the host Indy Fuel (14-26-3) 7-2 Saturday night.

The Mallards jumped on the Fuel early for four first period goals. Michael Parks scored the opener on a rebound just one minute and five seconds into the game. One minute and 32 seconds later, Francis skated down the slot alone to double the Mallard lead. The Mallards responded with two more rapid-fire first period goals after Alex Wideman scored from the slot for the Fuel at 8:35. Jenys' blast from the left wing circle extended the Mallard lead to 3-1 at 14:04. Alex Petan pounced on another rebound to make 4-1 at 15:39.

After Eric Levine replaced starting goaltender Jake Hildebrand for the Fuel at the beginning of the second period, Jenys scored his second and the Mallards' fifth from the doorstep at 7:43 of the middle frame.

Chris Williams scored the second Indy goal from the left point at 5:18 of the third period but the Mallards would cap off the evening with two more goals. Francis pumped home a rebound at 9:27; Donnie Harris rifled in the Mallards' seventh from the right wing circle with just 3.6 seconds remaining.

The Mallards and Fuel meet again tomorrow in Indianapolis. The Mallards next play at home Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will perform ice clean-up duties and meet fans during that contest.

