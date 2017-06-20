Mallards, Rivets Square off in Split Doubleheader

News Release

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (9-10) return home to the Duck Pond on Tuesday to take on the Rockford Rivets (12-7) at 12:05. The game is the first half of a split doubleheader as the Mallards will head south to Rockford for game two at 6:35. Madison heads into Tuesday off of a two-game sweep of the Battle Creek Bombers.

For Madison, right fielder Jeffery Mitchell Jr. (California) had an impressive road trip as he tallied four hits in nine at bats during the two games in Battle Creek. He knocked in a total of six runs and hit a pair of doubles. Mitchell Jr. now owns a ten-game hitting streak and sports a .318 average with 20 total RBI. Shortstop Cole Daily (Notre Dame) stayed hot during the two-game set as well and tallied a pair of hits in both games. Daily now has a six-game hitting streak and a .377 average, a team-high.

Overall, the Mallards have averaged 9.4 runs over the last five games. If the Mallards can keep up the impressive pace, they can end the day with a winning record and move above .500 for the first time since opening night.

The Rockford Rivets come into the doubleheader winners of three straight. The Rivets are led offensively by outfielder John Rave. Rave had three hits on Sunday and now owns a .368 average and has gotten on base at a .436 clip. Fellow outfielder Bren Spillane has also been a threat as he is batting .340 and has swiped seven bases.

Scheduled to start for the Mallards is Simon Rosenblum-Larson (Harvard). Rosenblum-Larson has made four starts this season and owns a 1.10 ERA. He has tossed 16.1 innings and tallied 20 strikeouts while walking just four. Overall, Rosenblum-Larson has held opposing hitters to a .230 average.

Set to oppose Rosenblum-Larson is Rivets starter Jeffery Barton. Barton has a 5.65 ERA and a 1-2 record through three starts this season. In two starts against the Mallards, Barton has pitched 9.1 innings and has allowed 12 runs. Mallards batters will look to better Barton again today at the Duck Pond.

Following the game this afternoon at Warner Park, the Mallards will head to Rockford for a 6:35 PM start tonight at Rivet Stadium. Listen to all Mallards games live by tuning into The Zone 106.7 FM or 1670 AM. For more Mallards coverage, visit mallardsbaseball.com.

