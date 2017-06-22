Mallards Return to the Duck Pond

News Release

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (10-12) return to Warner Park tonight to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (9-14) at 7:05. The Dock Spiders won the first half of the series last night in Fond du Lac, 11-7.

Tonight, the Mallards will look to spark their offense at the friendly confines of the Duck Pond. Madison batters own a .281 average at home this season, a whole 20 percentage points higher than on the road. Mallards first baseman Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) has posted impressive numbers at home as he has a 1.012 OPS and has only struck out once. As a team, the Mallards have averaged just over eight runs per game at Warner Park this season while averaging just five on the road.

Mallards third baseman Thomas Smart (Oakton) had an effective night at the plate last night despite the loss. He tallied three hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Smart extended his hitting streak to nine games and has knocked in runs in each of the last four games. He now owns a .292 average and a .385 OBP.

Set to pitch for the Mallards tonight is Luke Matheny (Oklahoma State). Matheny has a 2-1 record and a 4.50 ERA through three starts this season. He has struck out ten and walked only two in 14 innings of work. Matheny has owned left-handed batters so far has he has allowed lefties to bat just .182.

Scheduled to start on the mound for the Dock Spiders is lefty Adam Eck. Eck has made three starts this season and has allowed just one earned run. He owns a 2-1 record and has struck out 20 while walking just five batters. Centerfielder Doran Turchin (Illinois) has led the Mallards offensively against lefties as he has batted .417 off of southpaws this season. In 12 at bats against left-handed pitching, Turchin has knocked in seven runs.

First pitch is set for 7:05 PM tonight at the Duck Pond and gates are set to open at 5:30 PM. The game will feature The Great Dane Leon Varjian bobblehead giveaway. Listen to all Mallards games live by tuning into The Zone 106.7 FM or 1670 AM. For more Mallards coverage, visit mallardsbaseball.com.

