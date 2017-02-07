Mallards Return to Action this Weekend with Three Promotion-Packed Home Games

February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards return to action with three promotion-packed home games this weekend featuring a Mallards replica jersey giveaway when the Mallards face the Kalamazoo Wings Friday evening, Princess and Pirate Night when the Mallards take on the Elmira Jackals Saturday and $1 tickets for children 12 and under when the Mallards and Jackals meet again Sunday afternoon.

The first 1,000 fans 13 years of age and older through the doors for Friday night's 7:05 p.m. game will receive free Mallards replica jerseys courtesy of KWQC-TV6. The black jerseys celebrate the Mallards' twentieth season and feature the team's original 1995 duck head logo.

The Mallards' match-up with the Wings also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, the Mallards have once again this season partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Young fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite animated princesses or pirates when attending Saturday night's 7:05 p.m. tussle between the Mallards and Jackals. Fans can purchase four tickets for that game, four princess or pirate t-shirts and four ice cream cones for just $75 by calling the Mallards' business office at 309-277-1364.

Fans can purchase a ticket to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. rematch between the Mallards and Jackals for a child 12 years of age or younger for just $1 with the accompanying purchase of an adult ticket. This offer is available exclusively at the iWireless Center box office.

Sunday also brings another chance to skate with the Mallards. Fans can bring their skates and hit the ice alongside all of their favorite players immediately after the game. Sunday's event is the third of five postgame skates the Mallards will host this season.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including this weekend's tilts- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000 . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

