Mallards Return Home to Face Woodchucks

Madison, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (13-12) return to Warner Park for a 1:05 PM matchup with the Wisconsin Woodchucks (9-16). The Mallards have won three straight games and are over .500 for the first time since winning on opening night. The Madison pitching staff has done an excellent job at quieting opposing bats recently as they haven't allowed more than two runs in any of the last three games.

For the Mallards, first baseman Angel Camacho has been on a tear lately as he owns a 11-game hit streak and has seven RBI over his last three games. Camacho hit a home run in yesterday's win and knocked in a pair of runs. Camacho is currently batting .310 and has 16 RBI this season. Shortstop Cole Daily has also produced for the Mallards offense as he's reached base in 12-straight contests. Daily has proved to be a phenomenal leadoff hitter for Madison as he sports a .362 average, has stolen 9 bags, and has walked 15 times. Continued success at the top of the lineup will put the Mallards in a great position to add to their win streak.

Last night, starter Ryan Schmitt (Illinois) pitched exceptionally, going 7.0 innings and allowing zero runs on four hits. His performance earned him Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors. Overall, Madison pitching has been key to the recent surge as the Mallards have struck out 43 batters while walking just ten over the last five games.

Set to pitch for the Mallards tonight is Davis Moore (Fresno State). Moore has pitched in seven games, tossing 8.2 innings and striking out ten. Moore's start this afternoon will be his first of the season.

First pitch against the Woodchucks is set for 1:05 PM at Warner Park. The game features the Pepsi Emoji bobblehead giveaway that includes an emoji sticker pack with removeable stickers to place on Maynard's face. It is also Stoddard's Country Grove Market Bratwurst Appreciation Day and Lands' End Day. Gates are scheduled to open at 11:30. Listen to all Mallards games live by tuning into The Zone 106.7 FM or 1670 AM. For more Mallards coverage, visit mallardsbaseball.com

